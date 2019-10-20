Group Obtains NABTEB Forms For 32 Inmates

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), a non-governmental organisation, Brothers Across Nigeria (BAN), has purchased examination forms for 34 inmates to sit for the forthcoming National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

The Abuja chapter of the organisation, which obtained the forms, distributed same to the beneficiaries when it visited the Nigeria Correctional Service in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Welcoming members of BAN, the officer in charge of the facility, DCP Salihu Elugi, commended the group for coming to assist the inmates and the correctional service facility.

While expressing joy, he stated that 56 inmates had indicated interest to sit for the NABTEB exam, out of which BAN paid for 34 of them. He also commended BAN for renovating the administrative block of the correctional service.

“Our administrative block is wearing a new look courtesy of BAN, FCT chapter who has helped us to paint the entire building”.

“We use to have many NGO come in here to give us food items and toiletries but it is a great development to have an organisation invest in the education and future of our inmates, which indeed is a legacy any individual or organisation can leave for inmates of a correctional Service facility,” Elugi said.

He also informed BAN that some of the inmates were in the Open University of Nigeria and were also in need of financial assistant to pay for their school fees.

‘’My priority as the head of this correctional service facility is to see all the inmates get educated, so that when they leave here, they can have something to fall back on to help them move on with their lives,’’ he noted.

President of BAN FCT chapter, Mr Nnamdi Ezeomah, while addressing some of the inmates said BAN was committed to improving lives of the less privilege and vulnerable people in the society.

Ezeomah said apart from support to the inmates, BAN, FCT chapter also painted the administrative block of the correctional service facility as support to officers and men of the facility.

On his part, the coordinator of the Kubwa Chapter of BAN, Mr Oluwashola Idris, urged the inmates to be of good conduct and believe in themselves.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

