How Waste Management Is Creating Cash Cows For Entrepreneurs

Lagos State unarguably is the commercial hub of Nigeria, fifth largest economy in Africa with a population estimated to be more than 20 million, making it the largest in Africa. It presently generates more than 14,000 metric tonnes of urban waste daily. The paradox of the situation is that it presents an incredible opportunity for entrepreneurs to create immense wealth, GEORGE OKOJIE writes.

Those who failed to key into the changing fortunes of waste management revolution are missing huge opportunities for alternate income stream in the face of seeming economic downturn in the country. For a very long time, reckless waste disposal has led to blockage of sewer and drainage channels and chocking of water bodies in major cities like Lagos, Ibadan, Onitsha, Aba, and other parts of Nigeria, making it imperative to subscribe to global best practice such as reuse product.

The fundamental poser is that as waste keeps piling up and the population of the country keep increasing, dumpsites will keep growing, so participating in the huge plastic recycling business remains the most viable sustainable and profitable venture. For instance, to harness the potential in Lagos, the state’s waste management sector, the Lagos Waste Management Authority, (LAWMA), launched the Blue Box programme, aimed at promoting the culture of waste sorting at the point of generation.

The launch of the innovative scheme represents a milestone in waste management in Lagos as it revealed that the existing practice of dropping all wastes in one container had become old-fashioned, necessitating the need to replace it with a modern method, which involves keeping two containers at home: one for recyclable waste and the other for general waste.

The old system as it were was expensive and cumbersome, and also denied the government a huge chunk of accruable revenue and the youth, a large share of prospect for employment.

14,000MT Of Waste Generated Daily

At the launch of the fresh initiative, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu noted that the staggering volume of waste generated daily by the huge Lagos population dictated the need to explore a modern and profitable waste management method such as the Lagos Blue Box initiative. The governor observed that the approximate 14,000MT of waste generated daily by more than 20 million Lagosians, needed to be creatively managed to turn it into a money spinner.

He said: “Rather than being a burden, across the world, waste has become a major fortune earner for governments; generating jobs and income for teeming youths, in what has become known as the circular economy in the modern world. The circular economy is the ‘cradle to cradle’ system, which encourages the use of another person’s trash as feed stock for another’s process, minimizing waste in society and generating income for the citizenry.”

The good news is that 50 per cent of waste generated in the state contained re-usable resources that could be harnessed and channelled to strengthen the economy of the state. “LAWMA is, thus poised to drive the circular economy through active community engagement, to encourage effective use of recyclable materials, for creating a viable value chain, and ultimately opening new markets and business opportunities, for government and the people. Surulere and Iru, and Victoria Island would be used as pilot schemes for the project.

“Undoubtedly, the constant huge influx of people from all nooks and crannies of the country had increased the volume of waste generated across the state and compounded the challenge of managing it. The small size of the state also implies insufficient space for landfill sites. One of the major challenges being faced in Lagos State is, no doubt, its small land size in relation to its increasing population.

“This has impacted negatively on the availability of space for more infrastructural activities. The dearth of sufficient land space has also adversely affected the state’s waste management strategy since it is unable to get adequate land space for landfill activities to accommodate the huge waste being generated on a daily basis, estimated to have grown from 10,000MT to 14,000 MT within a period of five years.

Waste Sorting Programme

Harping on how the Blue Box waste sorting programme works, the managing director, chief executive officer of LAWMA, Dr. Olumuyiwa Gbadegesin, observed that the cumbersome nature of the old system of waste management, had robbed the state of handsome revenue and avalanche of jobs for the youth, in a properly structured waste management system.

He noted that the initiative took root in the vision of the present helmsman where he envisioned a new era, when Lagosians would stop dumping all their waste and would rather sort at source, to extract maximum value and reduce pressure on the available landfills.

He said, “With the advent of the Blue Box, Lagosians are now to keep two waste bags at home, instead of one. Two colour-coded bags would be distributed to households by franchised recyclers and environmental volunteer corps. The bluebag will be for recyclable waste items like plastic, water sachets, cans, etc, while the black bag will be for general non-recyclable waste.

“The franchised recyclers would pick up the bags from various homes at designated days of the week; take them to their sorting hub in the area, and to the Community Recycling Centres (CRCs), for further sorting and sale to off-takers.

“To qualify as franchised recycler, the individual must exhibit capacity to collect waste at Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), by having at least one 5-ton or 10-ton truck, for collection of recyclables from door steps, in addition to owning a sorting centre, measuring a minimum of 1,000 square kilometres, in the area of operation.

‘’The state and local governments would partner to provide space for CRCs, which would be a platform to harness the expertise of scavengers, where they would be re-orientated and re-integrated as resource managers, for continuity of their means of livelihood. Many jobs are to be generated at the CRCs for the teeming youths in the state,” Gbadegesin said, adding that the several advantages in the Blue Box initiative include capturing 50 per cent of recyclables upstream by June 2021, with zero tolerance for scavenging.

According to him, it would also attract major investors to strengthen the state’s economy; create more jobs; reduce carbon foot print and encourage zero waste generation for a healthier, cleaner and sustainable environment. He said, efforts have since begun to ensure the successful take-off of the initiative.

Recently, LAWMA held a road show along Orile – Okokomaiko – Badagry Expressway, to distribute the colour-coded bags, as well as sensitise the public on the new waste management initiative and on environmental hygiene. “LAWMA has also commenced the massive clean-up exercises along Orile – Badagry Expressway to ensure that the axis was rid of black spots and other forms of environmental nuisance.

Job Creation Opportunities

“A waste-to-wealth project such as the Blue Box initiative will, no doubt, transform waste management into a wealth creation venture that will help tackle the twain issue of poverty and unemployment. The initiative is being projected to generate over 46,000 direct and indirect jobs for Lagosians.

“However, it is important that Lagos residents support the state government in its bid to rid the state of waste. Most cities of the world experience environmental abuse as a result of the ignorance of the people. As a people, we need to really come to terms with the significance of an improved environmental habit. When we deliberately choose to act in manners that could endanger the environment, we are the ones that would certainly bear the consequences of such actions,” the LAWMA boss further said.’

To get many people involved in the business, Jude Amoo, environmental consultant and development strategist, lauded the LAWMA for the Blue Box initiative and urged the agency to take the campaigns to secondary and tertiary institutions where the students will be advised to seek ways of turning waste to wealth by re-using and recycling them.

He said this could be achieved by providing bins to sort their wastes into different categories, saying’’ We must endeavour to handle our wastes properly in public places such as schools and others. If we separate these wastes from the beginning, it will make it easier for us to recycle.

“Let us look at ways of recycling our wastes such as sachet water packs, pet plastics bottles, cartoons and aluminium cans, among others to generate wealth,” Amoo said, adding that recycling of wastes serves better purpose and creates employment as well as wealth. He noted that this is one way we can help create more jobs that will lead to a more secured Nigeria for our children.

He explained that the state from recent development seem to be re-strategising its waste management focus to ensure a cleaner Lagos. “Do you know when you get it right by telling them what they consider to be waste can be a great source of wealth for some people as well as materials for many companies, they will go home and advise their parents against throwing wastes indiscriminately, especially in public and restricted places?

“It must be emphasised that the best possible ways of managing solid waste are to reuse, reduce and recycle them. The waste-to-wealth programmes are of utmost importance in the state and entire country. As critical stakeholders, every resident should subscribe to reuse products in our households and sensitise other people to do so.

”We cannot afford the continuous generation of ‘one-time’ use and dump products given its negative consequences. In the first place the environment is for us all and it must be preserved for posterity. We must therefore, support the government as it strives to build a livable city that is healthy and sustainable,” Amoo urged.

Waste To Wealth

Paul Maduagu, an entrepreneur making money from picking trash said the tonnes of plastic waste that pollutes the Lagos metropolis could be converted to money, urging those still looking for white collar jobs to have a rethink. He said, “Any time I see piles of plastic garbage, I see it as an avenue to generate millions of naira as profit, especially when you are able to take it to the level of setting up a recycling plant apart from simply collecting and distributing waste plastic.

“I am happy that Lagos state government through the Blue Box programme is trying to encourage many residents to imbibe the culture of waste sorting. That would provide the basis to get many people interested. It is not a business one can actually jump into but it is usually easier to start with collecting and distributing, which will help you gain a good understanding of the whole business.

More Enlightment Needed

“I will advise LAWMA to take it a little bit further by embarking on more advocacy to educate the residents and would be entrepreneurs because it is also important to consider and know what type of plastic that can be recycled. For instance Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) are the easiest to recycle and commonly accepted by recycling plants. These are the bottles used for coca cola drinks, bottled water and other similar products.

“When recycled the by-products can be used to make products like bags, ropes, furniture, combs, car bumpers, and of course, plastic bottles. That is not say that other types of plastic cannot be recycled, the fact remains PET comes tops and is more easily available.”

Mrs. Bisi Aderemi, resident of Lagos who runs a restaurant notes that waste sorting apart from stopping indiscriminate dumping of refuse would help to put some cash in the pockets of the residents. She said, “Many people are just realising that they can actually make money from selling the plastic can and bottles. I sell drinks.

“When the customers finish taking their drinks they leave the plastic cans behind and my workers will sort them into the plastic bags and sell it to people that are recycling it. When the bag is filled they pay N3,000 for it. Instead of paying money to dispose the refuse we make money selling the waste.

‘’I think with the introduction of the Blue Box programme in the state, some people can earn money from waste disposal. The thing is that people need more orientation about it to really embrace the new method, especially when they know it is for their own benefit,” she said.

It is hoped that several states across the country would adopt the new initiative introduced by the Lagos state to manage waste, turn it into a profitable venture and thereby create a healthier, greener environment for the well-being of all Nigerians.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

