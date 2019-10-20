Insecurity: As Northwest Govs Adopt Carrot And Stick Approach

In this report, TUNDE OGUNTOLA examines the efforts of Northwest Governors in combating cases of banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

Northwestern Nigeria has a long history of banditry. The first recorded case occurred somewhere between “western Hausaland” and the Niger border in 1901 when a 12,000-strong camel train “laden with assorted grains” was attacked and 210 merchants killed.

Prior to now, the Northwest geo-political zone which was once one of the most peaceful region in the country with states like Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi topping the list was gradually becoming another major regional theatre of violence, much like the Northeast where Boko Haram terrorists have wreaked havoc in the past ten years.

While Boko Haram looms in the Northeast banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling was peculiar to Northwest states like Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara state. A problem, which initially appeared as localised disputes between herders and farmers over access to land, has morphed into an intractable crisis posing a major threat to national and regional security.

The level of rural banditry escalated between 2014 and 2019, attracting a lot of attention while assuming increased political undertones in the run-up to the 2019 Nigerian elections.

Despite efforts by Nigeria’s security outfits at tackling the challenges ranging from Boko Haram insurgency to cattle rustling, kidnapping, banditry, communal clashes, among others, in Kaduna, it is no longer news that the relative peace and smooth ride seemingly enjoyed by motorist and passengers who ply the Kaduna-Abuja road is fast becoming history, as commuters who ply the route are now forced to do so almost with their hearts in their hands.

Most commuters have completely abandoned the route, while others embark on their trip to and fro using rail at whatever cost not minding the long queue to get a ticket.

There is no doubt, kidnapping activities have caused several people their untimely death, while some who survive it lived with physical trauma given what they were subjected to aside hard-earned income their families had to part with to secure their release. Some families had to go the extra mile, by selling their belongings to secure the release of their loved ones from the hands of their abductors.

Recently, residents of Birnin-Gwari in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, protested the persistent killings and kidnapping of their people by persons suspected to be bandits. In fact, the protest, led by the Coalition of Birnin-Gwari Association, coincided with the visit of Governor Nasir el-Rufai and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to Birnin-Gwari.

In Zamfara and parts of neighboring Katsina state in the Northwest, rampaging gangs of armed bandits have engaged in violent acts, attacking, abducting, killing, and robbing villagers and travelers, and engaging in cattle rustling. The tragedy for modern-day Zamfara, although sometimes exaggerated or underestimated by some political actors, casualty figures are quite alarming.

The former Governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, is reported to have said that nearly five hundred villages and thirteen thousand hectares of land have been devastated, and two thousand eight hundred and thirty-five people killed between 2011 and 2018. It is also estimated that there are at least ten thousand armed bandits and cattle rustlers operating out of eight major camps in Zamfara State.

Also, some reports put the number of children orphaned as a result of such attacks at forty-four thousand since 2010. In Anka Local Government Area of the state, over sixteen thousand people have been internally displaced.

While in Sokoto state armed bandits reportedly in large numbers continue to attack villages. In recent times, bandits in large numbers raided Kalhu, Tsage and Geeri villages near Gandi and killed 25 persons.

Findings reveal that factors which account for rural banditry and social conflicts include: ecological and climate change and consistent shift in the human and livestock population; expansion in non-agricultural use of land; weak state capacity and the provision of security; proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALWs); rise of criminality and insecurity in rural areas; weakening or collapse of informal conflict resolution mechanisms; poverty; and corruption.

However, while the President Buhari-led administration has largely succeeded in degrading Boko Haram in the Northeast, cases of banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling seem to have worsened in the Northeast until recently, thanks to the enabling leadership provided by the current administration and the support and cooperation of the Governors in the front-line states of Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara.

Conceding that one of the cardinal objectives of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is to tackle insecurity across the country. These include the menace of Boko Haram in the Northeast, as well as banditry, kidnapping, and cattle rustling in the Northwest and elsewhere in the country.

However, the successes that have been achieved in combating banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling have not received the same media coverage as was given to the security challenges at the height of the problem.

It has, therefore, become imperative for the federal government, working with the affected states, to provide a platform for the governors of the front-line states to highlight the successes they have achieved in their various states in tackling these cases of insecurity, as well as for relevant federal government officials to highlight the efforts that have helped to drastically reduce the level of insecurity in the Northwest.

This brings to the fore the idea of Town Hall Meeting in Northwest as part of efforts by the Ministry of Information and Culture to bridge the communication gap between the Government and the citizenry and also keep them better informed of the policies and programmes of the federal government.

The governors of Katsina (Aminu Masari), Zamfara (Bello Matawalle) and Sokoto states (Aminu Tambuwal), the minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magaji (rtd) and his counterpart in Interior, Rauf Aregbesola were among the personalities who graced the occasion and gave accounts of their efforts to tackle crimes in the country.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in his opening remarks at the special town hall meeting on security in Katsina State organized by his ministry on the efforts of the federal government and that of the Northwest governments to tackle banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping in the region, said this was a reflection of the patriotism, commitment and nationalism of the Governors, irrespective of their party affiliations, stressed that the federal government does not play politics with the security and welfare of citizens.

Alhaji Mohammed who stressed that one of the cardinal programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is to tackle insecurity across the country said whether it is Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling or armed robbery, the administration has faced the challenges posed by insecurity with grit and determination.

On efforts to restore peace, he said the federal government is unrelenting in tackling these challenges because, without peace and security, there can be no development.

According to him “Here in the Northwest, the security challenges; banditry, cattle rustling, and kidnapping, have been unique and daunting. The deadly attacks that claimed lives and destroyed property were daily making headline news all over the country. At a stage, the situation became so bad in some of the states in the Northwest that many felt they were intractable.

“But thanks to the unrelenting efforts of the federal government as well as the determination and innovative efforts of the governments of the affected states, there has been a remarkable improvement, and peace and security are gradually returning to the worst-hit states.”

Regarding reportage on efforts to stem the tide, the minister decried that the progress that has been made in combating banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping has not made the kind of headlines that the security challenges were making at their peak.

Alhaji Mohammed said it has, therefore, become imperative for the federal government, working with the affected states, to provide a platform for the governors of the front-line states to highlight the successes they have achieved in their various states in tackling these cases of insecurity, as well as for relevant federal government ministers to highlight the efforts that have helped to drastically reduce the level of insecurity in the Northwest.

The minister expressed delight that the unrelenting efforts of the federal government, as well as the determination and innovative efforts of the governments of the affected states, have yielded positive results. He said the Federal Government will continue to use the Town Hall Meetings to regularly give an account of its stewardship to the people, in addition to getting feedback as well as input from them, thus enhancing citizens’ participation in governance.

In his remarks, Governor Masari noted that kidnapping and armed banditry have reduced to the barest minimum in Katsina state. The governor said normalcy and relative peace has returned to the affected local government in the state.

He also called on the government to provide subvention or grants to affected Northeast states to fund security operations and other dialogue processes.

Masari noted that the markets which hitherto were not being patronised due to kidnapping and banditry, has continued to witness large turnout of people from all walks of life thereby increasing economic fortunes of the state.

“Release of people kidnapped by bandits and in return government exchange, government has released the relatives of the bandits detained in prison and police cells.

“Local government commitee was formed to further address areas of potential conflict,” he said.

In his remarks governor Tambuwal noted that the primary responsibility of government is security and welfare. “We have been working closely with the governors of Katsina and Zamfara in the provision of vehicle for security personnel. We will continue to embrace dialogue to find a lasting peace to this menace,” he said.

Tambuwal stressed the need for Nigeria to strengthen her institutions and lamented the acute shortage of manpower in the country’s security agencies, as he called for a total reinforcement of the national security complex.

He also called for more funding, proper intelligence gathering as well as collaboration with the traditional institutions.

He noted that the nation is undermined by security personnel and called for recruitment and also called for job creation as unemployment contributes to the problem.

Meanwhile, Matawalle noted that the wave of attack in his state has reduced due to dialogue, calling on other governors to emulate same in their respective states.

He noted that all hands were currently on deck to combat all forms of challenge in the state. He said N3.4 billion was earmarked to buy 200 Hilux for security personnel in the state for operations, adding that the state has also purchased tracking equipment in all local governments.

In his remarks, Maj.-Gen. Magashi (Rtd) said three of the nine special military operations in the country are concentrated in the Northwest, in order to most effectively tackle the security challenges in the region.

He recalled that the Nigerian Army launched exercise Crocodile Smile IV, Exercise Egwu Eke IV and Exercise Ayem Akpatuma II as part of efforts to combat all forms of insecurities in the country, adding that ‘Operation Positive Identification’ which is ongoing in the Northeast theatre of operation, will be extended to cover the entire nation.

He said the operation will be directed at curtailing the movement of bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic militia, cattle rustlers and other criminal elements to other relatively peaceful states to perpetrate their crimes.

He stressed that the operation has become necessary owing to the myriad of emergent threats that are burgeoning some zones in the country, adding that the Nigerian Army, acting in aid of civil authority, is poised to combating these threats as part of its constitutional roles.

Magashi said the series of military exercises within respective geo-political zones of the country was in line with the Nigerian Army Forecast of Events 2019.

For his part, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Aregbesola, said 6,000 personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps are currently operating in the North West, with six hundred of them deployed as Agro Rangers to tackle farmers-herders clashes.

Aregbesola reiterated efforts of the federal government to tackle the menace bedeviling states in the country.

There was consensus among the participants at the event that there has been a tremendous improvement in the security situation in the Northwest.

During the 2019 Fourth Bi-monthly Federal and States’ Security Administrators’ Meeting Dr. Amina Shamaka, the permanent secretary, Special Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, decried the prevalence of fake news and hate speeches. She described the trend as a worrisome development, due to its negative implication on national security.

She said the emergence of social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, made it easy for mischief-makers and disgruntled elements to propagate negative and anti-government sentiments for selfish motives.

Shamaka also attributed the decline to the measures put in place by the government. “The dialogue initiated by the current Zamfara governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, in particular, and other governors in the zone are worthy of commendation and should be adopted by states with similar security challenges.

“Application of the carrot and stick approach is an effective strategy that enables criminals willing to embrace peace to do so, while non-repentant ones should be identified and isolated for appropriate action by the security agencies,” she said.

She noted that the Northwest zone of the country had generally been one of the most peaceful zones of the country. She said that in the last few years, the zone had witnessed attacks by bandits, adding that the development had remained a source of concern to the government.

“While the government is not unmindful of the fundamental human rights of the citizens as enshrined in the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended; acts and behaviours inimical to national security should not be condoned.

“Countries like Finland, Germany, Malaysia, France, Russia and recently Singapore, have passed legislation against the menace, in order to stem the rising tide of fake news and hate speeches. The issues of national security take precedence over any other consideration since a nation must first be at peace in order to guarantee fundamental human rights.

“From January to July 2019, about 330 attacks were recorded, resulting in the death of about 1,460 civilians. However, between June and July 2019, the number of incidents declined, especially in Zamfara, that had been the epicentre of banditry,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has emphasized the need to develop local solutions to the present security challenges facing the country.

Sultan who is the President-General of the Islamic Council of Nigeria expressed worry over rising insecurity in Northwest Nigeria stressed the need for partnership between political leaders and traditional rulers for the purpose of finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

Worried by reports that emirs are benefiting from insecurity from the region, the Sultan decried the alleged involvement of some traditional rulers in aiding the activities of armed bandits in parts of Zamfara State and advocated for the prosecution of any traditional ruler caught supporting banditry and other criminal activities.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

