NEWS
Investors Upbeat As 2019 Alaghodaro Nears
As Edo State Government revs up preparations for the 2019 Alaghodaro Summit, local and international investors, as well as businesses and trade unions have declared interests to wholly participate in the event billed to mark the third anniversary of the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.
In a statement, Special Adviser to the State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said Edo State has gotten an avalanche of requests from investors across the world, who are already firming arrangements to clinch vantage points at the summit, with several others declaring interest to support the conference.
Osagie, who assured participants of an eventful third edition, said the summit would be used to evaluate the efforts and achievements of the Godwin Obaseki-led administration, and articulate aspirations in the various sectors of the state, including in agriculture, industries, healthcare, education and infrastructure.
According to him, the state has witnessed tremendous progress in the last three years of the governor’s administration in the areas of industrialisation, infrastructure, quality education and job creation, with a policy strategy linking job seekers to trainings and employment opportunities, which have culminated in the creation of over 100,000 jobs.
“The governor’s investment in the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme has produced over 11, 000 digital teachers with impressive learning outcomes in public primary schools across the state.
The governor’s aide explained “From the theme of the 2019 summit: ‘Delivering to Our People ‘The Next Level,’ one can tell that the focus is how the governor intends to do more for our people, the farmer, the vulcanisers on the streets, the market men and women, drivers, young people, those in the organised private sector, civil servants and the unemployed among others.”
He continued, “The Edo Production Centre is open 24 hours, 7 days with uninterrupted power supply to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMES) who are carrying out their day-to-day businesses. Primary healthcare centres across the states are being refurbished to improve access to affordable healthcare services.
“More rural communities are being connected to urban centres through construction of roads; there is also the urban renewal drive, farmers have commence harvesting from their farms. This is possible through the support provided by the Obaseki-led government.”
MOST READ
Gbajabiamila, Aisha Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Harp On Women Empowerment For Nation Building
I Never Said Nigerian Politicians Are Fetish – Lagos Lawmaker
Ethiopian Airlines Determined To Connect Africa – Ambassador
Foundation Reiterates Commitment In Empowering Less Privilege
Cleric Tasks South West Govs On Awolowo’s Legacies, Policies
EFCC Arrests Internet Celebrity, Mompha For Alleged Fraud
Traders, Artisans, Others Drum Support For 2019 Alaghodaro Summit
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Labour Threatens Action Against Employers Over Minimum Wage
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
$9.6bn UK Judgement: EFCC Arraigns 2 British Nationals
-
AGRICULTURE11 hours ago
Food Security: Narasawa State Partners NFGCS, Kiakia
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Saraki’s Ikoyi Properties
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: PDP Plotting To Unleash Violence, APC Cries Out
-
FEATURES17 hours ago
Africa, Part Of Russia’s Foreign Policy Priorities – Putin
-
CRIME6 hours ago
Army Captures 2 Boko Haram Commanders, 14 Others
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
USSD Charge: Bank CEOs Deny Agreement With MTN