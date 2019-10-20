JUST-IN: Assistant Police Commissioner Kidnapped In Kaduna

An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) I. Musa Rambo has been kidnapped between the borders of Kaduna and Nassarawa States, the police has confirmed.

According to a statement issued by Kaduna State Police Command confirming the incidence, “On 19/10/2019 at about 1530hrs a team of Operation Safe Heaven along Barde – Jos reported that, a Nissan Murano with Reg No. KRD 753 BT ash in color with a Police I.D. Card bearing ACP I Musa Rambo, the incumbent Area Commander Suleja”.

The statement which was issued by the Kaduna State Command Police Public Relation Officer DSP Yakubu Sabo, “The Vehicle was found abandoned around Kanock Bridge a Boarder area between Kaduna and Nasarawa States which occupant was suspected to have been kidnapped along Barde to Jos Road by Kanock Forest”.

He said contact has been established with the kidnappers who are requesting for ransom.

DSP Sabo said, efforts are on top gear towards rescuing the victim and arresting the culprits.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ali Aji Janga psc assures members of the public that, the Command is doing everything possible to secure the release of the victim.

“He also enjoins the good people of Kaduna State to continue to support the Police with relevant information that will help the Command to overcome the recent security problems”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

