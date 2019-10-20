NEWS
LAPO Forum: Prof Soludo, Adeleye Lead Discussions
Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, and a renowned professor of public health, Prof Omokhoa Adeleye, would lead discussions at the 2019 Annual LAPO Development Forum with the theme: “The Nigeria Healthcare Situation: The Way Forward.”
The forum is scheduled to hold at the International Conference Centre, Central Business District, Abuja.
Professor Soludo, a member of the federal government’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC) would chair the occasion, while Professor Adeleye, a consultant on public health and community physician with the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City would deliver the keynote paper at the event.
Over 300 distinguished personalities including members of the national assembly, ministers, policymakers, health practitioners, civil society’s organisations and international development organisations are to grace the occasion.
Former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo are among prominent personalities who have delivered key papers at the forum in the past.
Initiated in 1994, the LAPO Development Forum has become a rallying point for discussions and provision of workable solutions to identified issues in poverty and development in Nigeria.
A non-governmental and not-for-profit development organisation, LAPO addresses the root causes and manifestations of poverty such as poor health, economic powerlessness, discrimination, ignorance, social exclusion and gender inequality.
through innovative financial and non-financial programmes
targeting disadvantaged groups across the country.
