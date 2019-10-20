Mayaki Condoles Obaseki Over Convoy Accident

….sympathizes with traders, Edo citizens over Santana market fire incident

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Edo State, Mr. John Mayaki, has expressed sympathies with the people of Edo State and traders in the Santana Market, Benin City, over a devastating fire incident that razed down shops and businesses in the popular market in the early hours of Sunday, 20th of October.

In a statement personally signed by John Mayaki, he described the fire incident as a “devastating tragedy, especially at this time when many would have restocked in preparation for the festive and end of the year sales”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the traders, nearby residents and other victims of the Santana market fire incident who may have lost their means of livelihood and have to bear severe economic hardship in the coming days,” he said.

Mayaki urged all Nigerians, both home and abroad, to extend a hand of support to these traders who have suffered heavy losses to the incident, so they can quickly rebuild the market, recoup some of their losses and get their lives back on track.

“In times like this, we need to ignore all divides and come together to be our brother’s keeper. It is without a doubt that this tragedy may mean that some families will be out of food and their children out of school, thus, we have to collectively help them avert this fate and contribute what we can to get as many as possible back on their feet.

“I urge all Nigerians to join me in offering assistance to these traders,” he said.

Mayaki also advised the state government to take leadership by initiating rebuilding efforts and to equip the Edo State Fire Service for timely intervention and response to fire emergencies to prevent complete destruction.

In a similar development, Mayaki said he was greatly saddened to learn of the death of seven persons – and others sustaining varying degrees of injuries – following a motor accident involving the advance team of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and another passenger vehicle on Benin-Auchi expressway yesterday, Saturday, 19th of October.

In a message conveying his heartfelt sympathies, Mayaki said, “I wish to express my personal heartfelt sympathies to the families of the persons involved, the Edo State Government, and other citizens of the state at this tragic moment.

“I pray for courage and fortitude for the bereaved and a quick, complete recovery for those injured and presently being tended to in the hospital.

“I encourage my fellow citizens to offer support, both in big and small ways, to everyone affected, while also urging the state and federal government to intensify road safety efforts and enhance emergency response systems to reduce recurrence and fatality recorded in road crashes on our highways.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

