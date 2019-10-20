NAICOM, Insurance Shareholders Meet Over Recapitalisation Exercise

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is set to host an interactive session with shareholders’ associations with interest in insurance companies.

The meeting is in furtherance to the ongoing recapitalisation exercise in the insurance sector and the need to provide adequate information to all stakeholders, the Commission said in a statement signed by its head, Commissioner for Insurance Directorate, Rasaaq Salami.

According to the details of the proposed meeting, acting commissioner for insurance, Olorundare Sunday Thomas, would be on hand to welcome delegates of the different shareholders associations to the session.

The director, Policy and Regulations, who is also chairman of the committee on recapitalisation in the Commission, Pius Agboola, would address the session to bring the shareholders up to date with the recapitalisation roadmap.

The session is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos at 10am. This is part of measures being taken by NAICOM to achieve a seamless recapitalisation exercise to the benefit of all stakeholders.

