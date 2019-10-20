Nigeria Has The Potentials To Be Food Sufficient In Three Years – Tedheke

The recent closure of Nigeria land boarders has over the last few weeks generated debates among government officials and stakeholders in the agricultural sector. The decision, which saw the price of rice rise by certain percentage, has created panic among Nigerians over rumour that the country might run out of supplies if the borders continue to remain shut down. EMAMEH GABRIEL spoke with Retson Tedheke, National Coordinator, NFGCS, who advocates for aggressive rice production as the only catalyst to massive industrial revolution in Nigeria.

Not too long ago, Nigeria was declared the largest rice producer in Africa and this came just after the government had also announced that the country was already producing sufficient rice for consumption. Less than a month after the closure of our land borders, Nigerians are already groaning not only because of the hike in price of rice but also due to panic. As a rice farmer, what is your take on this?

When people tell me that closure of border is hurting Nigerians with regards to rice, I wonder if we are ready to grow. We must get to that point where the border must be closed against rice, the border must be shut against petroleum products that is heading out of this country, it should also be shut against the importation of maize, because from adversities the nation grows. From struggle, the people’s progress and ideology is refined.

The ban on importation of rice is a catalyst of triggering massive industrial revolution that is driven by agriculture and sustained by rice. 95 percent of Nigerians eat rice everyday. Look at what customs has done in the last couple of days, even if the Nigerian farmers are not benefiting and custom is bringing in revenue of 10 billion Naira everyday, do you know what that means? It means that in every 30 days, customs can be putting about 300 billion Naira on the table and in every year, customs can be putting trillions of Naira on ground and that will generate a lot for the country yearly.

We need more borders to be closed. Anyone that tells you that the Americans, British or Chinese grew from without, the person is not a real economist. The bottom line is that American and British Industrial Revolution were agrarian driven. Look at Holland today, the Netherlands, the country with a less population like a state in Nigeria, bringing in excess of a 120 billion dollars every year from agriculture. How much is Nigerian bringing from agriculture? Australia is also bringing in 60 billion Dollars. That is why Donald Trump is giving soya beans farmer 21 billion dollars to cushion the effect of the trade war with China.

When the president went on air and said Nigeria is food sufficient, said that is not true because the borders are still porous and just after he said that was when he shut down the border. So, he actually understood that for us to become food secured, we must also fight against the external forces that are militating against our local farmers and producers.

Dangote came up and said, the nation that has Republic of Benin as neighbour, will not survive, and this means he is feeling the pains any Nigerian farmer is feeling. Anybody that says we are food sufficient is not being honest because we are not.

However, we have the potential and the capacity to become food sufficient within the next decade. 84 million arable hectares of farm land is not joke. If you utilize 50 percent of these arable farm lands, you will provide enough for your people, then you begin to preach free trade.

The federal government is already doing a lot to support smallholder farmers, and they are benefiting with regards to rice mill, most of the rice mill we have here today are courtesy of the federal government, but the state and local governments are doing nothing.

There should be a synergy between the state, local and the federal government when it comes to harmonizing relationships and the differences in the area of challenges that is being faced across these levels of government. Once you create that harmony, then government should begin to put their money where their mouth is. We need investments in machineries, infrastructure, agro processing, research, and in every sector of the economy that is capable of supporting a massive revolution in agriculture, that is the only way we can begin to talk about food security. We have made progress but we are not there yet.

How long do you think it will take Nigeria to bridge the huge gap in food production?

We can be self sufficient within the next within three years. Like I said, we need the deployment of resources. Government should put their money where their mouth is. If Nigeria can cultivate 30 million hectares of rice, in a year, and with average five tons per hectare, you will have 30 million hectares multiplied by five, you have 150 million tons of paddy rice. If such amount and discount those at about 50 percent, you are going to be having 75 million tons of rice. The point is that, we have the capacity of being food sufficient. I don’t think the whole of Nigeria have up to 200 thousand tractors. We need to invest heavily in the deployment of machineries across the country for all of the rice beds for people to be interested in farming. Now, there is a difference between farming, warehousing and processing. Our seed research institutions are not doing proper research, rice farmer in Thailand is getting 12 tons per hectare, and the Nigerian rice farmer, is getting three tons per hectare. How do we compete, so as you are investing in machineries, you also need to invest in research and development .. of agriculture. We must stop praying for things we can do ourselves. We need to develop seed research institutions that our seed well planted can be competitive, because the only way the Nigerian farmer can become competitive is when his yields are good and when there is foundational support with regards to infrastructure and farm machineries.

When all these are available, the next thing is to provide an enabling environment to the farmers to cultivate and take care of his staff. He needs low cost funding, then there is a next phase known as post harvest management , warehousing then processing. Once you are able to get all of these, in the next six months Nigeria has the capacity of farming enough for us to eat and feed Africa.

What is your current production capacity?

Currently, we are doing 40 tons capacity per day. We are increasing our rice capacity, so that beginning from November we will have five trailer load of rice and by February 2020 we will be doing 1000 tonnes per day.

Now let’s look at the argument out there and why Nigerians are crazy for foreign rice. The reason they said, is poor quality and the finishing of local rice. What would you say about this?

You know Nigerians with these craze for foreign things. The local rice is more nutritious, safer and body friendly. Even when things come from one of the poorest countries in the world, they respect it. We need to understand as a people that our insatiable demand for foreign goods is one of the reasons why unemployment is so high in this country. Our demand is the reason our people are suffering, and that is why people are not farming locally. Imagine if you go to Delta, my place of birth, they will be requesting for rice from Nasarawa, when they have enough land for farming. Now we are importing Garri from Togo, even importing cooked egusi, porridge and stew from China. We are a nation that always expect miracle from things we can do because of religion. Americans love Nigerians because we always import things from them. All we do is to eat without developing the place that can get us food. The Lebanese are the ones coming to develop our agriculture for us, they take our raw materials, take ginger to china refine it and bring it back for us to take as ginger tea.

They also take our yam, process it and return it back to us as poundo yam. So what we have done is that our eating culture is now being monetized by these people. The mistake we made in crude oil when Nigeria produced about two million barrels of crude a day, is the mistake that is already taking place in agriculture. Every Nigerian must understand that change begins with him or her first, and that the nation that farms, succeed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

