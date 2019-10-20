Nigeria Loses 500bn To Absence Of National Carrier -Experts

Experts in Aviation industry have projected the continuous absence of a national carrier, which they say is at a huge cost to the government and Nigerians. OMONU NELSON and ANTHONY AWUNOR writes.

Experts in aviation industry have lamented the absence of a national carrier for Nigeria. Most worrisome is the gap created in areas of code-share with other international airlines, which would have ordinarily improved Nigeria’s ability to take advantage of the Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) it has in place with other countries.

Commenting on the issue, the National Presidents of National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Comrade Abenego Galadima told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the absence of the national carrier has caused Nigeria a lot of benefits.

Comrade Galadima said that national carrier will help to create more jobs for the indigenous pilots and engineers, enhance capacity development and ultimately crash the cost of flying.

Galadima said “The direct benefits of national carrier is that there will be more employments for our pilots and engineers which will enhance the capacity development for indigenous pilots and engineers particularly.

“Beyond that, there will be exposure because you expect the national carrier to start on a good footing in terms of different types of aircraft that they will be gaining capacity on. So national carrier is a project that will open up the skies. It is not just pilots and engineers that will benefit; the flying public will benefit because it will introduce competition to an extent and that will definitely drive down cost. In terms of what we are losing; we are losing a lot.”

On Bilateral Air Service Agreements with foreign airlines, the NAAPE leader stated that “There have been several talks about Nigeria not being able to leverage on several BASAs with other countries. That is unfortunate for an economy like our own that is looking for every ground to increase its capital development. Based on our population, Nigeria supposed to be a hub. Look at what Emirates has done to Dubai.

“Wherever, you are going as long as you are traveling with Emirates, they take you back safely. Look at what Ethiopian Airline has also done in Ethiopia. When you go there, you see Lufthansa and other groups in terms of aviation development.

“In recent times, aviation has been able to make some moves, there are some impacts. We will only add to that in no distant time by managing it properly with the right model. National carrier is something that we need to have to the benefit of the nation”.

But renowned aviation expert and former commandant of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMIA), Lagos, Group Captain John Ojikutu (rtd) pointed out that Nigeria should not have been losing financially if those managing the BASAs and the Commercial Agreements understand the benefits. According to him, what Nigeria may be losing is just only the loss of employment of our citizens.

Ojikutu further stated that “the earnings on imbalance in the BASA and Commercial Agreements, if well accounted for on about one million outbound passengers alone and outside the statutory charges on Passenger Service Charge (PSC), Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) and Security Levies, are substantial for the industry not to be depending on any government intervention for aeronautical infrastructure development and periodic maintenance on annual bases”.

These experts have however, averred that it is only a national carrier that would be able to balance the BASAs foreign airlines which are currently mounting so much pressure to expand their operations in the country; a situation that further belittles the agreement BASAs has with many of the countries.

BASAs are treaties signed between Countries to allow international commercial air transport services between territories. The agreements promote international air link between countries, which supports and enables movement of persons, cargo, trade and tourism. These agreements provide the framework under which identified airlines from the two countries fly into designated ports in each other’s country.

A good case in point is the fact that East African carrier, Ethiopia Airlines operates in five cities namely Enugu, Kano, Kaduna, Abuja and Lagos. Turkish Airlines operates in four cities: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, while Dubai based Emirates Airlines operates two frequencies daily into Lagos and one to Abuja. As at the moment, a couple of foreign airlines are being given more designations such as Turkish and Air France.

Drawing a very wide gap between private airlines and national carrier, aviation expert and chief executive officer of Belujane Konsult, Chris Aligbe said that that it is very difficult private airlines to get things from the government.

Emphasising on the importance of a national carrier recently, Aligbe said that during the time of Bellview, ADC and others, it was pretty difficult for them to get things from government, until the then Nigeria Airways moves in and government will grant it to them which trickles down to the airline.

Aligbe indicated that “There were airlines, Belleview, ADC … but they never got what they wanted from government until Nigeria Airways went in and got it. When Nigeria Airways got it, it went to them. That is why private airlines are not known. It is only a national carrier that can move into government and say this will not happen. In that case government will listen to them because government has interest in it.”

The aviation expert who has been an advocate and strong supporter of the national carrier project said the political class and the civil service class do not see the private airlines as part and parcel of the national economy.

Lamenting the absence of national carrier, secretary general of Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu pointed out that Nigeria is losing a lot from not having its own national airline.

Comrade Saidu noted that apart from the national identity which leads to recognition and exposure, a lot of capital flight has been ongoing since the closure of Nigeria Airways.

“We are losing a lot. We even lose our employment opportunities to foreign labour because their airlines dominate all the routes. In fact, all the route that Nigeria Airways opened are being dominated by foreign airlines, making Nigeria to loose huge revenue. The BASAs are not reciprocated and the multiple designations given to foreign airlines are further killing the few remaining domestic airlines that are remaining due to the fact that they are not allowed to operate optimally”, Saidu said.

Since the federal government unveiled the branding and livery for the new national carrier, Nigeria Air, during the Farnborough Air Show in London in July last year, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has continuously reiterated the government’s commitment to the airline project.

In the same vein, shortly after he was reappointed as the substantive Minister of Aviation sometime in August this year, Sirika still reassured Nigerians that the Nigeria Air is still on the road map,

However, stakeholders in the nation’s aviation industry have observed that with the absence of a national carrier, Nigeria will not be able to enjoy preferential rights or privileges accorded by the federal government for international operations. Without national carrier, they are of the view that it will be very difficult to articulate manpower training for the sector and serve as diplomatic tool for Nigeria.

Flags of nations are not hoisted or flown by national carriers or airlines for fancy. It makes bold statement about countries capacity and capabilities as it serves as a boost to national pride.

Nigeria had in a bid to play significant role in global economy, and boost her national pride in post-independence Nigeria, flouted a domestic airline called the Nigeria Airways Ltd. The company was founded in 1958 and was wholly owned by the Government of Nigeria, and served as the country’s flag carrier.

With a fleet of 32 aircrafts in 1984, the Nigeria Airways was gradually depleted to a vanishing point. The company had staff strength 2, 191 as at March 1970, 8,500 in 1986.

Profligacy, dysfunctional and excessive bureaucracy, mis-management, corruption, and overstaffing became the poison that eats up the Nigerian Airways. At the time of its closure, the airline had debts of more than US$60,000,000.

It was liquidated in 2003. In its heyday in the 80’s, it had in its fleet, 32 aircrafts. However, the Nigerian Airways was bugged by mismanagement, corruption, and over staffing, to the extent that, at the time of its closure, the airline had debts of totaling $528,000,000, a poor safety records. From about 30 aircrafts in its heyday to just a single aircraft in its operating fleet, flying domestic route, as well as two leased aircrafts, operating the international network

Nigerians have continued to pay huge a price for absence of a national carrier. For instance, most of the members of the Nigerian that attended the 6-8 July, 2019, African Union Summit in Niamey, Niger Republic, had to fly Cote d’lvoire Air to Abidjan, spent 19 unnecessary hours before connecting to Niamey. This is aimed at making sure that, passengers spend money on hotel accommodation, feeding, taxis and other leisure. Ordinarily, Niamey, Niger republic is an hour flight from Abuja.

Global aviation industry is on track to make a profit of $28 billion; African airlines are projected to make combined losses of $100 million this year, so says International Air Travel Association (IATA).

IATA also revealed that the efforts to reposition African aviation sector is being hampered by high business costs as well as protectionism, which has impeded a continental open skies agreement, which some industry experts say is vital for the success of African carriers in a tough market.

The Nigerian government later came to an agreement with Virgin Atlantic Airways to establish Virgin Nigeria Airways, intended as a replacement that arrangement also ended in a fiasco.

Being unable to manage just an Airways, analysts queried, how and why should Nigerians expect respect from the South Africans, whose South African Airways (SAA), with the country’s rainbow flag, flies to 56 destination worldwide. Formed in 1934, with 54 aircrafts in its fleet and employees strength of 12,000.

Experts questioned; imagine a Nigerian Airways that can lift 12,000 Nigerians out of job market and its value chain services.

While Nigerians are been humiliated and maltreated on foreign airlines like the British and Turkish airline etc, the Kenya Airways, established in 1977, 19 good years after the Nigerian Airways was flouted, is bubbling with 45 aircraft in its fleet with employee strength of 3,986. That is not taken into account, its long list of value chain.

The Kenya Airways is considered one of the leading Sub-Saharan operators; as of January 2013 it was ranked fourth among the top ten African airlines by seat capacity, behind South African Airways, Ethiopian Airlines and Egypt Air. The airline became a full member of Sky Team in June 2010, and is also a member of the African Airlines Association since 1977.

In post-colonial Africa, most countries raced to float national carriers (airlines), to among other things fast track development, enhance tourism earners, and boost national pride. Today, national carriers like South African, Ethiopian, Kenyan, Rwandan, Senegal, Cote d’lvoire, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia etc., are visible cites at major airports around the world.

They have used this medium to promote tourism and earn huge revenues in taxes for their municipal, state/regional and national governments through taxes on hotels, taxis, eateries etc. These airlines have deliberately created artificial need for stopover or connecting flights from their countries.

However, many of these countries were not able to make success of their national carriers, resulting in their closing shops. It is a sad fact today, that it cost more to fly within West Africa, than flying to Europe.

Ugandan Airlines which has taking to the skies almost two decades out of action. The state carrier lunched commercial flights last Wednesday, its first since it was liquidated in 2001, aiming to take a slice of the East African aviation business that is dominated by Ethiopian Airlines, the continent’s success story.

Uganda is the latest African government to pour money into national flag carriers; Tanzania and Senegal are also resurrecting their airlines, while the likes of Rwanda, Cote d’ Iviore and Togo are expanding theirs.

EgyptAir has scheduled passenger and freight services to more than 75 destinations in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. With an extensive network of domestic services focused on Cairo, Egypt’s capital. The airline had 65 air craft in its fleet as at the close of 2013.

Though the 2011 revolution adversely affected the operational profitability of the airline, it is working to regain profitable operations. Egyptair is a member of Star Alliance, having joined on 11 July 2008 and also of Arabesk Airline Alliance and the Arab Air Carriers Organization.

