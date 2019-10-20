Northern, Southern Leaders Disagree Over VAT Hike

The recent increase of the Value Added Tax (VAT) by the federal government took a fresh dimension yesterday as Northern and Southern leaders in the country held opposing positions on the increment.

The Northern apex socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) declared that the VAT increment will make the citizenry to hold the government to account.

But the Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere opposed the increase, declaring that it shows that the federal government has run out of ideas on how to manage the nation’s economy.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), last month, approved a proposed increase of VAT from 5 percent to 7.2 percent.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, who disclosed this at the State House after the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, explained that the VAT Act would have to be amended by the National Assembly before the increase takes effect.

“We also reported to council and the council has agreed that we start the process towards the increase of the VAT rate. We are proposing and Council has agreed to increase the VAT rate from five percent to 7.2 per cent.

“This is important because the federal government only retains 15 per cent of the VAT, 85 per cent is actually for the states and local government and the states need additional revenue to be able to meet the obligations of the minimum wage.

“This process involves extensive consultation that needs to be made across the country at various levels and also it will involve the review of the VAT Act. So, it is not going to be implemented immediately until the Act is reviewed,” she stated.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday, national publicity secretary of the ACF, Mr Anthony Sani, described the controversy that trailed the increase as needless because the masses will benefit from effective taxation.

He added that an effective tax regime will embolden citizens to hold governments and leaders accountable and ensure judicious use of public funds.

He said, “My take about the controversies surrounding the need for appropriate taxation in Nigeria derives from my impression that most Nigerians are not aware of significance of effective taxation in socioeconomic development.

“They are not aware of the trite that apart from providing government with money for infrastrural development and welfare of the citizens, taxes also inspire civil responsibility on the part of the citizens by way of making them hold governments and leaders accountable, and also make them to make judicious use of their democratic right and seek credible leaders during elections,” Sani said.

The ACF chieftain further lamented that because of the easy access to oil wealth, past leaders in Nigeria ignored taxes in order to avoid being held accountable by citizens when they pillage public resources.

“They prefer that citizens should wait for their turn of ingress to the gravy train of government where they can also help themselves with pillage of state resources. And because taxation has effects on performance of the economies, developed democracies allow politicians to debate the level and modes of taxation that are acceptable to the citizens.

“I understand our percentage of revenue to GDP is about the lowest in the world, and that 81 percent of Nigerians do not pay direct taxes. In order to reverse the unsavory situation, the present regime seeks to make Nigerians pay taxes in order to provide revenues which governments need for provision of infrastructure and welfare for the citizens as well as improve civil responsibilities that can make leaders accountable,” Sani said.

The ACF chieftain while defending the new tax regime, said efforts at improving taxation is ongoing by the President Buhari administration. He charged political parties to take the taxation seriously by including it in their manifestoes.

“Such approach would engender debates and bring about enlightenment of the citizens on benefits of taxation for socioeconomic development. It would stop leaders from helping themselves with public money. That is how multi-party democracies use taxes as veritable tool for socioeconomic development,” Sani added.

The Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, however disagreed with its Northern counterpart.

Decrying the new VAT proposal by the federal government, Afenifere described the increase as an indication that the Buhari Presidency has run out of ideas on how to grow the economy.

The group further cautioned the federal government against making policies that would further impoverish the masses in the country.

Speaking through its publicity secretary, Yinka Odumakin, pan Yoruba organisation, declared that unless the country is restructured, “we are heading for a serious problem”.

Odumakin added, “This is a clear signal that federal government has run out of ideas. Except we restructure federalism, so that we can become a productive nation, we are heading for a serious problem.

“Presently, we are a consuming nation. We are not productive. We are sharing oil money which is decreasing everyday. Our debt now is about N25 trillion, which shows that, in the last three years, we have borrowed money more than what we had borrowed in the last 30 years.

“And most of these monies are meant for just conspicuous consumption. Now, they think that the only way out is just to continue to tax people that are already in poverty. They want to increase the tax, that is not the way out.

“This will never work. It is going to create more problems for our people than creating solutions. Today, we are the global capital of poverty and you want to keep taxing poor people.

“Currently, majority of Nigerians are spending over 80 percent of their income on food. The earlier government opens up the economy and restructure the country to allow others develop, the better for everyone. Unless that is done, Nigeria is heading toward bankruptcy,” he said.

