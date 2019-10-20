NUC Policy On 2- year Degree Programme

University education, it must be understood, is more than the next level in the learning process. It is a critical component of human development worldwide. It provides not only the high-level skills necessary for every labour market to thrive but also the training essential for a myriad of other personnel who develop the capacity and analytical skills that drive local economies, support civil society, teach children, lead effective governments, and make important decisions that affect societies.

A World Bank study titled, “Globalization, Growth, and Poverty: Building an Inclusive World Economy,” described how 24 developing countries that integrated themselves more closely into the global economy experienced higher economic growth, a reduced incidence of poverty, a rise in the average wage, an increased share of trade in gross domestic product, and improved health outcomes. These countries simultaneously raised their rates of participation in higher education. Indeed, the countries that benefited most from integration with the world economy achieved the most marked increases in educational levels.

In addition, there is growing evidence that university education, through its role in empowering domestic constituencies, building institutions, and nurturing favourable regulatory frameworks and governance structures, is vital to a country’s efforts to increase social capital and to promote social cohesion, which is proving to be an important determinant of economic growth and development.

Sadly, in Nigeria and the sub-Saharan Africa in general. the university system, like all facets of the education sector, is in dire strait. The universities lack adequate manpower and equipment to train the leaders that would shape the political and economic future of the various countries in the continent. It was in the midst of these inadequacies that some African countries and some of them Nigeria’s neighbours allowed their territories to be used to run universities that award degrees to students in less than two years, and some of their students are Nigerians who after less than two years return home to participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and want to be recognized like other university graduates in Nigeria who got their degrees after four or more years of study.

A 2016 report by United States of America-based National Student Clearinghouse Research Centre, 37.5 per cent of students in bachelor’s degree programmes at four-year public institutions earned their degrees in four years. In addition, 75.4 per cent of students earned their bachelor’s degrees in six or fewer years. Some students however earn their bachelor’s degrees in less time—as little as three years—whereas others earn theirs in more time—up to eight or more years. In the UK, a bachelor’s degree will typically take one year less than the US system because they first do Advanced Level examination that qualify them for direct entry into a three year course. However, this is not the case for Scotland where bachelor’s degrees take four years long like in the US.

Now if in these advanced economies it takes on the average four years to get a bachelor’s degree, what facilities and manpower does some sub-Saharan African universities have to be able to award bachelor’s degree to their students in less than two years? That is why we support the National Universities Commission (NUC) policy against a two year degree programme.

To address this anomaly, the commission’s Executive Secretary, Prof Rasheed Abubakar argued that all African Universities ought to come together and harmonise their universities’ programmes. He warned Nigerian students who go to neighbouring African universities to obtain degrees in less than two years that they will not be recognised.

This newspaper commends the NUC executive secretary for his bold stand and for protecting the integrity of university education in Nigeria. We also support the commission in its position that those who obtained bachelor’s degrees outside Nigeria in less than two years will not be recognized and that they will not be allowed to participate in the NYSC programme.

In our opinion, the NUC should, however, take it a notch higher by sensitizing parents and guardians wasting their resources sending their children and wards to study in such universities outside Nigeria. This, it could do, through public enlightenment using the mass media and in collaboration with secondary school educators, Churches and Mosques, among others.

The NUC should also not hesitate to give approval to individuals and organisations that met the criteria to set up universities in the country. This is because some of those who desire university education often have challenges getting admission through JAMB and are forced to seek university education in some quack universities outside Nigeria. The federal government and indeed all Nigerians should support the NUC in its efforts to reposition university education in Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

