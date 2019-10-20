NEWS
Obaseki Celebrates With Oba Of Benin On 3rd Coronation Anniversary
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has celebrated with the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, on the revered monarch’s 3rd coronation anniversary.
In a statement, the governor said the Oba of Benin’s glorious reign and unwavering support for government policies and programmes have been been a veritable pillar for social justice, peace and progress in the land.
According to him, “On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I heartily congratulate your Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, on the auspicious occasion of your 3rd coronation anniversary. Your strong-footed backing for our land reforms has paved way for the flow of investment into the real estate sector in the state across its value chain.”
He added, “Your Royal Majesty’s support has given me and this administration the boldness to confront touting, thuggery and other manifestation of violence and put an end to their menace.
“I am hopeful that the many more years that God shall grant you to sit on the exalted throne of your forefathers will bring even more progress and advancement to your sprawling kingdom. May God continue to grant you good health, the vitality and wisdom to enable you continue to lead this great kingdom.”
MOST READ
Gbajabiamila, Aisha Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Harp On Women Empowerment For Nation Building
I Never Said Nigerian Politicians Are Fetish – Lagos Lawmaker
Ethiopian Airlines Determined To Connect Africa – Ambassador
Foundation Reiterates Commitment In Empowering Less Privilege
Cleric Tasks South West Govs On Awolowo’s Legacies, Policies
EFCC Arrests Internet Celebrity, Mompha For Alleged Fraud
Traders, Artisans, Others Drum Support For 2019 Alaghodaro Summit
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Labour Threatens Action Against Employers Over Minimum Wage
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
$9.6bn UK Judgement: EFCC Arraigns 2 British Nationals
-
AGRICULTURE11 hours ago
Food Security: Narasawa State Partners NFGCS, Kiakia
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Saraki’s Ikoyi Properties
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: PDP Plotting To Unleash Violence, APC Cries Out
-
FEATURES17 hours ago
Africa, Part Of Russia’s Foreign Policy Priorities – Putin
-
CRIME6 hours ago
Army Captures 2 Boko Haram Commanders, 14 Others
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
USSD Charge: Bank CEOs Deny Agreement With MTN