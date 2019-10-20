Obaseki Celebrates With Oba Of Benin On 3rd Coronation Anniversary

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has celebrated with the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, on the revered monarch’s 3rd coronation anniversary.

In a statement, the governor said the Oba of Benin’s glorious reign and unwavering support for government policies and programmes have been been a veritable pillar for social justice, peace and progress in the land.

According to him, “On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I heartily congratulate your Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, on the auspicious occasion of your 3rd coronation anniversary. Your strong-footed backing for our land reforms has paved way for the flow of investment into the real estate sector in the state across its value chain.”

He added, “Your Royal Majesty’s support has given me and this administration the boldness to confront touting, thuggery and other manifestation of violence and put an end to their menace.

“I am hopeful that the many more years that God shall grant you to sit on the exalted throne of your forefathers will bring even more progress and advancement to your sprawling kingdom. May God continue to grant you good health, the vitality and wisdom to enable you continue to lead this great kingdom.”

