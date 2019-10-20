CRIME
Police Confirm Kidnap Of Suleja Area Commander
The Kaduna State Police Command, has confirmed the abduction of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Musa Rambo, the Police Area Commander in Suleja.
Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said the ACP was abducted on Saturday at about 3.30pm.
Sabo said on Sunday in Kaduna that the police officer’s car with registration number KRD 753 BT and his ID card were found abandoned along the road by a team of Operation Safe Heaven.
Sabo added that the vehicle was abandoned near Kanock Bridge, a border area between Kaduna and Nasarawa States.
He also said that contact had been established with the kidnappers who requested for ransom, but did state how much is being demanded by the abductors.
Sabo however said efforts are in top gear to rescue the ACP and arrest the culprits.
“The State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga assures the public of the command’s resolve to secure the release of the victim.
“He enjoin the people of the state to continue to support the Police with relevant information that could help the command to overcome the recent security problems.” (NAN)
MOST READ
Gbajabiamila, Aisha Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Harp On Women Empowerment For Nation Building
I Never Said Nigerian Politicians Are Fetish – Lagos Lawmaker
Ethiopian Airlines Determined To Connect Africa – Ambassador
Foundation Reiterates Commitment In Empowering Less Privilege
Cleric Tasks South West Govs On Awolowo’s Legacies, Policies
EFCC Arrests Internet Celebrity, Mompha For Alleged Fraud
Traders, Artisans, Others Drum Support For 2019 Alaghodaro Summit
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Labour Threatens Action Against Employers Over Minimum Wage
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
$9.6bn UK Judgement: EFCC Arraigns 2 British Nationals
-
AGRICULTURE11 hours ago
Food Security: Narasawa State Partners NFGCS, Kiakia
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Saraki’s Ikoyi Properties
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: PDP Plotting To Unleash Violence, APC Cries Out
-
FEATURES17 hours ago
Africa, Part Of Russia’s Foreign Policy Priorities – Putin
-
CRIME6 hours ago
Army Captures 2 Boko Haram Commanders, 14 Others
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
USSD Charge: Bank CEOs Deny Agreement With MTN