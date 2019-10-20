RUGA: Activist Tackles Gov Umahi Over Policy, Freedom Of Speech

A political activist and crusader for democracy, Ambassador Pascal Oluchukwu, has flayed the decision of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state to allow the establishment of the RUGA settlement in the state.

Ambassador Oluchukwu further alleged that the governor is planning to mortgage the future of young ones in the state for personal gain after leaving office as governor.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, Oluchukwu, who is also the spokesman of the Organisation of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (OESID), said if the governor refuse to back out of the plan to impose RUGA programme on the Ebonyi’s ancestral land, “the governor should be ready for some unpalatable backlash from the people.”

The activist said: “Enough is enough. We, the peace loving people of Ebonyi State, will not allow Governor Umahi to mortgage our future in his blind support of the federal government abhorrent agenda, while pursuing his personal ambition after his tenure ends in 2023.

“We, the people of Ebonyi state cannot accept such dictatorial posturing from a man that was only given a limited time and a democratic mandate to lead (not to rule).”

Oluchukwu argued that the decision to house what he described as “outlandish program is a sovereign one that cannot be taken by the Governor, without recourse to the people of the state, where the real sovereignty resides.”

While calling on governor Umahi to immediately rescind the decision, the young activist noted that “the way and manner the Ebonyi state governor has been cowering and intimidating Ebonyi politicians, shows that he (governor) does not value democracy.

He, however urged the governor to appreciate the true essence of democracy and allow the Ebonyi people to express themselves freely which he called part of tenet of democracy.

“Sacking politicians and condemning stakeholders with differing views and opinions is a trait common to dictators and not acceptable attribute of freely elected democratic leaders. We cannot take Umahi’s degradation and oppression against the people of Ebonyi. He has created a fierce Political Atmosphere already in Ebonyi, and we are tired of his misrule.

“Millions of Ebonyians are suffering and wallowing in abject poverty, while the Governor keeps looking at inconsequential things. Civil servants haven’t been paid for many months now, and the state is suffering; yet, the Governor focuses on his will to build an International Airport that will only serve his selfish interests while the state keeps sinking into peril” Oluchukwu stated.

