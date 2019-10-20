Sexual Harassment: A Scourge In African Tertiary Institutions

Recent events have shown that at present attending tertiary institutions in Africa is hell for some female students because of sexual harassment. In this report DUSTAN AGHEDO takes a look at the impact of the sexual harassment exposé In Nigeria’s Tertiary and the ways out of the menace.

Sexual harassment against female students in African Tertiary institutions wore another face with the exclusive screening by British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) of Sex for Grades, which exposed an array of sexual misconduct and misuse of power by lecturers at two top universities in West Africa.

In the wake exposé observers are saying there is dire need for drastic change and purge in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions of lecturer with sexual harassment in their DNA.

The problem is rampant in the Universities where lecturers have continued to harass female students by pressurizing them for sex in return for grades or admission.

Whether or not some of these lecturers feel their actions can be justified, amounts to nothing as they are the ones in position of authority, where their school of thought can make or break academic careers.

Overtime these female students had been vulnerable and susceptible to victimisation when such power is abused by the lecturers.

Thus, the recently premiered 54-minute documentary titled, “Sex for Grades,” by BBC investigations unit, Africa Eye, was welcomed with much praise and call for the ninth assembly to review and pass “The Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Institution Prohibition Bill” which has been before the House of Representatives since the eighth Assembly.

Commenting on the development, the wife of the president Mrs. Aisha Buhari, who was represented during the exclusive screening of the documentary, in Lagos, commended the girls for their bravery in putting themselves in the line of fire to reveal the truth and tell their stories, saying that allegations should no longer be swept under the carpet and victims should not be forced to withdraw their allegations to victimise or stigmatise them.

Mrs. Buhari, who was represented by Barrister Aisha Rimi pointed out that the documentary was a clear reflection that sexual harassment was at the level of emergency, where it has become a global phenomenon that is sadly targeted at mostly women with boys not exempted.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday, she said, “There are laws that already exist, there is also a bill that was in the previous senate which is still under review, ‘The Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Institution Prohibition Bill,’ it would be good if the present senate could review it and hopefully pass it soon but more than that, there are laws against sexual harassment.”

Mrs. Buhari lamented that the Nigeria education system has suffered many setbacks, dogged by many issues that has hindered its development, saying that the last thing it needs is a situation where young ladies who simply seek to better their lives by enrolling in higher education are now being forced to compromise their values in a sexual means in order to secure an educational future.

“This frequent issue of sexual harassment is not just found in the educational system, we see it in social and domestic settings, places of worship, the workplace and in almost all aspects of our day-to-day lives; at home I have personally heard stories, this simply has to change.

“I want to say to women, the young girls that your dignity and self respect should outweigh any oppression you face, you should and must say no to sexual harassment. Use the tools available to you to resist and report any unwanted and inappropriate behaviour, use social media also, verify your facts and name these people,” she said.

She encouraged victims to speak up, saying that the law has made provisions to tackle any person found guilty of assaulting a woman or girl and that there are NGOs or sponsored organisations that offer support and get to advice victims brave enough to come forward, even as they find solace with their colleagues, friends or families.

“The police cannot work in the vacuum, prosecutors cannot work in the vacuum, they need support, need witnesses, need evidence and therefore we need to help them,” she added.

In her own assessment, wife of Ekiti state governor, Bisi Fayemi, who was also present at the documentary premiere, condemned the menace, revealing that she was also a victim of sexual harassment during her university days.

She said, “I was educated here in Nigeria and I too was a victim of sexual harassment during my university days. I was luckier than these victims because mine didn’t go that far but it was extremely unpleasant.”

Mrs. Fayemi urging girls to speak out, said that lecturers do not have entitlement to the bodies of these girls and as such women need to break the culture of silence that has endured far too long.

She said that although there are many laws and policies in place that are supposed to guard against sexual harassment but that these laws sometimes mean very little if there is no political backing.

Mrs Fayemi added that Ekiti had already opened a register to name and shame sex offenders in the state.

The executive director, Stand To End Rape (STER) Initiative, Oluwaseun Osowobi, with her team, having helped BBC to get hands on information and survivals of Dr. Igbeneghu, providing evidence of his mode of operation, where they were able to secretly investigate and film him on camera, said that until all bodies contribute to helping to prevent and respond to sexual harassment, the battle has not been won, urging the senate to make an effort by passing the Bill before them.

The BBC Africa Eye on Monday night, October 7, 2019, screened the full video for viewers, which further revealed key revelations of how all four lecturers, two from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the other two from University of Ghana (LEGON), were involved in sexual harassment scandal, following a year-long undercover investigation, where young journalists posed as students and made secret recordings of male academics who harass and abuse young female students/women in the institution.

The documentary which was reported by Kiki Mordi, an investigative journalist debutant and radio presenter, Women Radio, WFM 91.7, where she told her own personal story without mentioning the institution nor names of any lecturer of the institution she got her unfortunate experience, revealed explicit inappropriate sexual conversations by Professors on camera, exposure of a senior lecturer and pastor in Lagos, exposure of a secret room inside the senior staff club of UNILAG, known as “the cold room,” where female students are groomed and groped by academic staff, and exposure of a high-profile professor in Ghana, who currently enjoys widespread media coverage as a political commentator.

The exposed culprits in the documentary included Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, a senior lecturer, Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies and former sub-dean, Faculty of Arts, UNILAG, who is also a pastor of a local branch of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos, Nigeria, and also from UNILAG, Dr. Samuel Oladipo, a lecturer, at the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences ; with the other two being Prof. Ransford Gwampo and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor both from LEGON.

Kiki Mordi told LEADERSHIP Sunday that she was sexually harassed by a lecturer at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), with her matriculation pictures attesting to that, which led to her dropping out of the institution and thereby cutting short her dreams of becoming a doctor because she refused to have sex with the unknown lecturer over her exam results.

Mordi, expressed that no one should be robbed of their future and that her purpose for doing the story was for justice to be served not just for the voiceless in the face of sexual harassment, but for all Nigerian girls who till date are still battling the sex-for-grades lecturers, after she helped in bringing down Dr. Oladipo, disguising as a student who wanted to transfer to Economics department after coincidentally meeting him for the first time, and as a result discovering the “cold room” sexual gratification.

Mordi revealed they didn’t choose to investigate UNILAG and LEGON , saying evidences that they got pointed them to that direction.

She said, “The story is not a Nollywood film, it is not a script that we wrote, it is not a film that we made for entertainment purpose or for political correctness.

“It was as a result of numerous public requests to investigate sex-for-grades; didn’t choose the schools, we did nine months of research before secretly filming, got testimonies from a barrage of schools but where we got enough evidence was what led us to UNILAG.”

She said that although it took a long time for her to speak her truth but she encourages other girls to speak up, and urged government to pass and implement the necessary bill and policy that is before them, in a bid to protect girls at the tertiary institutions.

“With the documentary there for everyone to see, I hope to see more changes, sexual harassment has continued to familiarise itself for a very long time with Nigerian tertiary institutions because of the culture of impunity; we have to break that impunity culture, the lecturers can no longer get away with it. If anybody is found guilty of sexual harassment, whatever it says in the law should apply.

“A lot of us are coming from the place of pain, so the government needs to be more open, to listen to the people and put to use the solutions and policies on their table.

“And the higher institutions, need to do better to protect their girls, a community or society that doesn’t protect their girls doesn’t care about the future,” Mordi added.

When our correspondent inquired why she had not shared the name of the lecturer that had sexually harassed her, nor the institution in her personal story, her response was, “this is not the end of the story.”

After it had been recently hit with corruption allegations, misappropriation of public funds, among others and now coupled with lecturer’s indecency, the management of the University of Lagos has wasted no time to exert their authority by suspending both Dr. Igbeneghu and Dr. Oladipo, barring them from the university academic areas until they are invited by a panel constituted by the university to investigate the matter.

Dr. Igbeneghu was filmed making advances on the undercover female journalist who posed as a 17-year-old admission seeker whenever they met in his office, where he commented on her appearance, disclosed how they take female students to the “cold room” at the staff club for sexual pleasures, while also intimately trying to lure the girl to kissing; as Mordi confirmed the stories of the place when Dr. Oladipo took her there.

The school therefore shutdown the cold room staff club which has also been probed for further investigation after the management stated that it was compromised.

Confirming this, the Principal Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit of the institution, Mrs. Taiwo Oloyede said that the so-called “cold room” was a functions room that may have been abused, as it deviates from the purpose for which it was created which include meetings, seminars, events among others.

She said that the university was embarrassed and dissociates itself totally from the acts and any inappropriate behaviour of staff with female students and vice versa.

Oloyede added that the university has a well-articulated “Sexual

Harassment, Sexual and Romantic Relationships” zero-tolerance policy where the students including new entrants are sensitised and acquainted with the mechanisms for reporting any form of sexual harassment or misconduct towards them, with their identity concealed and safety assured.

The university management has set up a panel which would be spearheaded by a Professor of Public Law and incumbent Dean, Faculty of Law, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa.

The panel will probe into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, Dr. Samuel Oladipo and other related cases.

“The whole process will be transparent and appropriate sanctions will be meted out to anyone found culpable,” Oloyede said.

In the same light, the leadership of Foursquare Gospel Church also suspended Igbeneghu from all ministerial assignments pending the conclusion of their investigation, where appropriate sanction will be metted out.

The National Secretary of the church, Rev. Ikechukwu Ugbaja, in a signed statement said, “The general public is hereby informed that as holiness and Bible-believing church, we do not condone such heinous and unscriptural acts among our ministers. We totally dissociate ourselves from the purported conduct of Dr. Igbeneghu and promise to take appropriate measures as soon as the ongoing investigation is concluded.”

The CEO, Women Radio, WFM 91.7, Toun Shonaiya, pleaded with the media to help in passing the message, that there should be conviction for the guilty party.

She said, “It is not just about trending on social media, there has to be prosecution, we have to bring the perpetrators to book, we have to protect ourselves and our unborn children.

“We have to continue to amplify our voices and the media are the ones that will help to pass this message. Let’s continue to encourage girls and women who are violated one way or the other, let’s continue to demand for accountability, let’s continue to challenge everybody, we have to continue to call and the media needs to push it out,” Shonaiya added.

