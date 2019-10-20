Tackling The Imbalance Of Gender Equality In The Skies

In commemoration of the United Nations International Day of the Girl Child 2019, held recently, Zonta Club of Lagos 1, member of Zonta International hosted 100 college girls for mentorship, targeted at encouraging them to take up professional careers in aviation. In this piece ANTHONY AWUNOR examines what led to the advocacy for more women in the aviation industry.

s at last year, almost 80 percent of flight attendants are female, but barely five percent of pilots are women and the proportion of women in technical or leadership positions in aviation is even lower globally.

Recognising that gender equality in air transport requires action, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) initiated a programme known as Next Generation Air Transportation System ( NextGen) to bridge the gaps in human capital development.

Most recently, the world aviation body in collaboration with South Africa’s Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) convened the first Global Aviation Gender Summit to advance gender equality and women empowerment in the global aviation sector.

Building on ICAO’s Gender Equality Programme, established in 2017, the Summit aimed to motivate states and the global aviation industry to demonstrate leadership and commitment to gender equality in aviation, mobilize the global aviation community to address barriers, and identify concrete actions to accelerate gender equality.

In conformity with the ICAO expectations, Zonta Club of Lagos 1, on the 14th of October, 2019 hosted 100 college girls in an airport excursion at the Murtala Mohammed Airport (MMA2) in Ikeja Lagos.

Addressing the female students from five different secondary schools in Lagos, President of Zonta Club of Lagos 1, Dr. Anastacia Gbem said that the purpose of the excursion to (MMA2) which is part of their activities to celebrate Zonta International 100 years of existence; is to join the United Nations (UN) to support the Girl Child.

Dr. Gbem said that ICAO in 2009 initiated the NextGen professionals which is targeted to encourage the next generation of professionals that can continue to pioneer the work and pilot the work of aviation industry, stressing that particular emphasis is on the girls because there is already a gap.

With the enlightenment, Gbem who is also the legal adviser, Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) noted that such gesture would enable the college girls become great women leaders and professionals in their different areas of their endeavors. She added that Zonta Cub chose the airport because it is one, very specialised area where not many girls go into.

“The reason is to first celebrate you girls and those of you that are lucky to have accomplished what you are. And to those that are in school and then to create awareness so that the society will know that they have to support the girl child and women to be able to achieve their full potentials in life”, Dr. Gbem said.

According to her, lots of girls that go to school, either end up in the classroom, Fine Art, English Language courses and all of that but that Zonta Club is out to emphasis to the girls that, one day they can be engineers, medical doctors, and most importantly, “we want to emphasise the fact, that one day you can become a pilot. Someday, you can become an astronaut. That means you can go to space or even become a space engineer.

There is no limit. You are unstoppable and nothing can stop your preference in life. You only need to work hard and one day you will be whatever you want to be”

Lamenting the gender inequality in the aviation industry, Gbem said there is need to consistently and constantly build capacity within the industry.

“ICAO in 2009 initiated the NextGen professionals which is targeted to encourage the next generation of professionals that can continue to pioneer the work and pilot the work of aviation industry. Particular emphasis is on the girls because we have a gap. We don’t have the girls matching up with that of men in the sector. So there is a deliberate attempt to encourage them and to inspire them from their youths, so that they can take interest in science related courses that can lead them to become either aeronautical engineers, or pilots or any of the other phases, or even Aero medical engineering or aviation law so that they can support the work of the industry. As you know, it is safety driven industry and need very qualified experienced and competent professionals to man it at all times”, she said.

Apart from aviation, the aviation expert informed, that Zonta informational, being a service oriented organisation providing support to women is also involved in empowering women in other areas such as education, Arts, Public Relations, sciences amongst others.

“So we are doing this, not only in the aviation sector. We are doing it areas of Arts, Public Relations. We have scholarship for young women in Public Affairs, sciences. We also have the science tech scholarship. This science tech scholarship has seen our awardees gotten to space. So we have beneficiaries that have gone to space. So we are promoting that, not just only in aviation sector; it is a well-rounded adventure”, the president pointed out.

On their plans, Dr. Gbem said Zonta International is specifically running an Amelia Earhart scholarship which awards up to $10,000 scholarships annually to about 30,000 students worldwide that are pursuing advanced level degrees in the area of Aerospace.

Amelia Earhart, she said whose favour this scholarship was founded was pioneer female aviator that made records by flying solo across the Atlantic Ocean for the first time.

“In her honour that scholarship has gotten quite a number of girls into the Aerospace industry. As I said, some have even gone to space. So that is celebrated every January annually. And we have done that with a score of college girls. In fact, the attendance of that event attracts up to 1,000 students annually where they are Enlightened about the aviation industry and the processes of applying to this scholarship are explained to them. This is just a part of the initiative to encourage more women in the sector”, she added.

Noting that their career enlightenment does not end in the secondary schools alone, Gbem said Zonta International also has what it calls the Z Clubs and Golden Clubs. While the Z Clubs are working in the secondary school Cadre, the Golden Clubs are involved at the university level.

Commending Zonta Club of Lagos 1 and Zonta International for their initiative and efforts to see that more women become aviation professionals, secretary general of Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu confirmed that there are fewer women than men in aviation, particularly in Nigeria.

Comrade Saidu noted that, it is not so good that men are flooded in the areas of pilot and aeronautical engineering careers, leaving women only as supporting staff in other areas.

The labour leaders said that there is every need to educate and enlighten stakeholders to gradually change the narrative, stressing that the inequality is more prevalent in Nigeria than other parts of the world.

Schools that attempted the mentorship programme include: Queens College, Lagos; Holy Child College, Obalende; Brended College, Ebute Metta and Brainpoint College, all in Lagos.

