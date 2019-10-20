Why NSCDC Can’t Recruit Now – CG

Abdullahi Gana Muhammed is the Commandant – General of Nigerian Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). In this interview with RUTH CHOJI, he revealed that the Corps will need to train over 20,000 agro rangers to meet the demand of state governors for protection of farmers in farms.

There were reports that some personnel of the agency collected money from recruits. How true are such reports?

I made it clear that the last time we did recruitment was in 2015 and what happened this year was that we advertised for recruitment of staff and aside that, nothing has been done since then. We are working with the board to make sure that we separate the senior and junior staff. There are certain criteria we are looking for, including age, qualification and the rest. I have also heard from various sources that, there is a syndicate who has collected money from innocent Nigerians with the belief that, they will recruit them into the Nigerian civil defense. I made it clear and even placed it in the media that, nobody should give a single kobo to anybody in Civil Defence . We are not charging anybody for Civil Defence and if any of our staff is involved, they should report him to me so he will be dealt with. Nobody should give any staff or even member of the board a kobo for employment.

How many officers is the agency planning to recruit this time?

Our mandate has been expanding. For instance, look at the Agro-rangers, there have been requests from state governors for agro rangers. Our intention was to recruit about 10,000 but due to scarcity of funds, we decided to recruit 5,000 for now. We all looked at the state of the economy and reduced the number.

You once said, volunteers will be considered during recruitment. Is that part of the recruitment?

I still stand on that. We will give priority to volunteers but, the snag here is that, going by the regulations of civil service, we are not supposed to recruit anybody that is above 30 years because of the peculiarities of the job and the training they will undergo. Some of these volunteers are above 30. So they are automatically out of consideration. Some of them that went and doctored their ages, you find out that during training, they collapse and in worse cases die. So its better you don’t do that.

The Agro-rangers unit is gaining momentum. Is their mandate different from the corps mandate?

The idea of Agro rangers was conceived during the tenure of former minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe. He made a special request that, the Federal Government wants to diversify from our over dependence on oil to agriculture. But the snag has been insecurity on the farm land, insecurity for the international and local investors and the farmers themselves. Even the civil servants are going into farming. The former minister made a request for a 5000-member squad that will guide and provide physical security for the aforementioned. Another thing is the constant clashes between farmers and herders because herders could be Hausa,Fulani, Igbo, Berom and the rest. So government needs to take action by introducing cattle ranches, rural grazing reserve which is called RUGA in many quarters but that word was coined since 1985. This is to curtail movement of cattle so that there will be less clashes between farmers and herders. So government wanted us to provide physical security to these grazing areas and ranches. It will improve the economy and the cows will yield better milk and there will be less clashes. The herdsmen’s children will also have opportunity of going to school. We are supposed to train 5,000 personnel but due to scarcity of fund, we have trained just 1,500 by the military. They are good to go now. Some of these agro rangers are in Borno State now; they accompany farmers to their farmlands everyday. The governor, Prof Zullum has provided 15 new vehicles and allowances for all the Agro rangers because their going there has boosted the moral of farmers and instill confidence in government activities. They have numbered all the farmers and familiarise themselves With the environment.

Are these Agro rangers going to be restricted to a particular sector or will they spread across the country?

I am also surprised with the response we have gotten since the creation of the Agro rangers unit. The Agro rangers are for Nigerians. States from all the zones are requesting for Agro rangers. Most of them come personally to make this request because they all want to go back to farming. It is as if they were waiting for Agro rangers to come up. If we are to go by their demand, we will need more than the 5000 we planned to have initially. With the request from different state governors, I think we need more than 20,000 Agro rangers.

The personnel were made to go through fresh documentation?

I am not aware of that. The only thing we did was psychological exercise. This is to make sure that our staff are psychologically fit now that they carry arms…we have to be careful because of mandate.

The President recently gave security agencies, including Civil Defence, a marching order to secure the nation. How are the corps going about this task?

I will like to enlighten Nigerians on the mandate of the Corps. Civil Defence has the mandate to protect critical infrastructure, licensing and supervision of private security outfit, and disaster management both natural and manmade disaster. So rescue, rehabilitation and integration of disaster victims. So we are a specialised wing of security agency. The critical infrastructure involves oil pipeline, dams and other government facilities. For example, in securing oil pipeline, for 2018, we had over 250 prosecutions. We made arrest and prosecuted. In the aspects of private security, we have sanitized the sector by ensuring that they are following guidelines in recruitment, training and management. In terms of disaster management, we collaborate with NEMA be it man made or natural. There are some special assignments we do with the military and police, most of these joint operations like operation Kunama, operation Hawan daji and the rest, we have our staff working alongside other security agents.

Does the Civil Defence have the mandate to arrest, detain and prosecute the accused?

If we can arrest, we detain for at least 24 hours before we take them to Court.

What has been done to families of officers killed in Rivers State recently?

For the first time, when those five officers were killed, I made sure that, I took care of their families. Two, I made sure that, personally, I went round to see each family. The company, AGIP also made their own financial contribution to the burial. I even attended one of the burial because it took place the day l went to visit the family. The family were very happy, the king of the town because of what I did, if he had another son, he will want him to join Civil Defence. I have given them consideration that if they have any member that meets the criteria of the Corps, they should bring them so the person can be considered.

How are your staff faring in places like Borno, Yobe and other hot spots?

I must commend Senator Kashim and the present governor of Borno, Prof Zullum for their interest, commitment and contribution to the security of lives and properties in Borno. We have a good security system in Borno. They have gone as far as giving our men allowances, and those operating, they were given accommodation. I went to those spots and traveled round, people were asking me why I did that, I said my staff are there. I saw them working hand in hand with other security agencies. So our staff are doing very well.

Your staff were recently kidnapped in Edo State and released few days later. Did the Corps pay for their ransom?

I was in Algeria for a meeting of Civil Defence when the commandants called me that, some staff have been kidnapped and they were requesting for millions of naira. I was shocked. My personal budget for the whole month is not up to that. Where will I get money to pay them? We are public servants. They brought the ransom down to 2 million but I said I don’t have. They eventually released them.

How prepared is the Corps towards Bayelsa and Kogi states gubernatorial elections?

We have pre-election preparations, election preparations and post-election preparations. We are very much ready for it.

The President has just presented the budget to the National Assembly. What should Civil Defence Corps expect in 2020?

As we grow, the demand increases.

