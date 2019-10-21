$285m Judgement Debt: Interstella Asks CBN To Obey S’Court Order

A Lagos based communication firm, Interstella Communications Ltd, has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to pay up a $285 million judgment debt imposed on the federal government by the Supreme Court for alleged breach of contract.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria had in a judgment delivered on December 15, 2017 in Appeal No. SC 500/2014 ordered that the $285 million be paid to Instella Communications Ltd and Obi Thompson.

According to court documents made available to LEADERSHIP, the judgment creditors had sued Nigerian Telecommunications Ltd (NITEL) at the Federal High Court Umuahia, Abia in suit No. FHC/UM/CS/04.

The suit was instituted for alleged breach of the terms of a telecommunications contract and damages and judgment was delivered in favour the judgment creditors on November 6, 2007.

In October 2008, the judgment debt stood at N23 billion and $48 million and an inter-ministerial committee was set up by the federal government for amicable settlement of the judgment debt.

As a result, Interstella Ltd and Thompson (judgment creditors) accepted N12billion as full and final settlement of the judgment debt.

With the consent of the federal government and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the sum (N12 billion) was entered as consent judgment in court.

The judgment creditors alleged that the government reneged on the agreement by paying less than 30 percent of the judgment sum.

Due to the alleged failure of the FG to pay the full judgment sum, Interstella Communications Ltd and Thompson launched garnishee proceedings against the federal government, which was made absolute by the High Court.

The CBN who was to pay the judgment sum, however appealed the High Court judgment at the Court of Appeal and subsequently the Supreme Court with both higher courts dismissing the appeal and upholding the judgment of the trial court.

But according to the company, the CBN had refused to obey the judgment.

While speaking with journalists recently in Lagos, Tony Nnadi, the coordinating counsel for the judgment creditors, said that several efforts have been made to ensure CBN complies with the judgment of the apex court to no avail.

Nnadi said, the refusal of the apex bank to pay the judgment debt would aggravate existing concerns in the international community over the integrity of our national institutions and the operation of the rule of law in Nigeria.

He also stated, “The judgment creditors find it inconceivable that a straightforward matter such as a breach of commercial contract agreement has gone through the full gamut of legal adjudication in Nigeria.

“It has gone all the way to the apex court of Nigeria; and in which is allowed to degenerate to this kind of controversy,” the lawyer maintained.

Nnadi further claimed that three Letters of Demand had been written to the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele which were not responded to.

He said as a result, the judgment creditors will take alternate action to receive the judgment sum from the apex bank.

“The judgment creditors are deliberately being forced to take inevitable measures offshore, to compel the Federal Government and the CBN to obey the Orders of their own sovereign Supreme Court,” he said.

