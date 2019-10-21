Army Interfaces With Stakeholders, Cautions Against Fake Report

Nigerian Army Headquarters Department of Civil Military Affairs (NAQDCMA) in conjunction with Security Affairs Limited (SAL) on Monday called on online media journalists, Bloggers, Students and Professionals at various levels to avoid publication of fake news reports.

The online media practitioners were also advised to use their media to advance peace and security in the country.

The event which held in Lagos with the theme: The Role of Civil- Military Relations as a Non-Kinetic Tools for Enhancement of Peace and Security in Nigeria, is the 7th edition.

Speaking at the event, Major General Usman Sheu Muhammed, Special Guest of Honor and Chief of Civil Military affairs, Abuja, said that the seminar was a follow up to the successful outing of the previous editions held last year and early 2019.

He said “There is no doubt that this forum will again provide us the necessary and needed opportunity to freely interact, discuss, share ideas and rub minds particularly in the areas of Civil military Relationship and Cooperation. I believe that you all have very important role to play in the development of peace and security in the country.

“In this era of technology which has permeated every sphere of life, everything happening around the world has become available to all with just a click of the fingers,” he said.

Muhammed urged everyone to use the media power to positively influence the security architecture of this nation with the right desire, particularly with the dominance of fake news and hate speeches.

He said that Nigerian army was always committed to peace and security and ever ready to carry out its constitutionally assigned responsibility.

According to him, army is doing a lot through the Department of Civil Military Affairs in winning the hearts and minds of the populace that most people are not aware of.

His words, “Nigerian Army is not unaware of the gap that existed in the past as a result of misconception, misinformation and many years of the involvement of the military in politics which did not help matter”.

Also speaking at the event, Colonel Ola Majeoyegbe (rtd) said that no army can be successful in battle if it didn’t have the support of the civil populace.

“If you support the army, it will perform very well but if you don’t support it, it is not likely to win any battle.

“It’s easy to fight enemy who does not want to die than an enemy who wants to die. When a fight finishes, the first thing that dies is the truth”

As a result, he called on Nigerians to support the soldiers so that they can fight, knowing that the people they defend are behind them.

Present at the event were; Major General Usman Sheu Mohammed, Nigerian Army Chief of Civil-Military Affairs; Brigadier General A A Goni, Nigerian Army Director of Information Management Department of Civil military Affairs; Brigadier General Abdullahi, DHQ, Abuja and Brigadier General Adeniyi, Director PSYOPS, DMCA, NA.

