Assistant Police Commissioner Kidnapped In Kaduna

An assistant commissioner of police of the Kaduna State Police Command, Musa Rambo has been kidnapped between the borders of Kaduna and Nassarawa states, the police have confirmed.

A statement issued by the State Police command confirming the incidence reads, “On 19/10/2019 at about 15.30hrs, a team of Operation Safe Heaven along Barde – Jos reported that a Nissan Murano with Reg No. KRD 753 BT, ash in colour with a Police I.D. Card bearing ACP I Musa Rambo, the incumbent Area Commander Suleja was abandoned around Kanock Bridge, a boarder area between Kaduna and Nasarawa States, which occupant was suspected to have been kidnapped along Barde to Jos Road by Kanock Forest”.

The statement which was issued by the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Kaduna state command Police DSP Yakubu Sabo that the police have established contact with the kidnappers who are requesting for ransom.

DSP Sabo said that efforts are on top gear towards rescuing the victim and arresting the culprits.

“The commissioner of Police, CP Ali Aji Janga assured members of the public that the Command is doing everything possible to secure the release of the victim.

He also enjoined the good people of Kaduna state to continue to support the Police with relevant information that would help the Command to overcome the recent security problems.

