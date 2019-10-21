Court Grants Mother Custody Of Her Twins

Justice Ado Muktar of a Gudu Grade II Area Court, Abuja, on Monday granted custody of two children to their mother, Fatima Arasah.

In his judgment, the judge held that under Islamic laws, it is believed that the mother has tender hands, skills and patience to care for children.

Muktar, also held that under Islamic law, custody is absolutely a mother’s right and anybody who separate them, Allah will also separate him on the final day.

“I hereby grant custody of the twins to their mother.

“However, the children must be accessible to their father for visitation should he wish so,’’ he said.

The judge also said that the mother is not permitted to travel with the children without their father, Daudu Aresah’s consent.

Fatima, a civil servant had approached the court, seeking to legalise the sole custody of her 12 year old children.

She informed the court that since she was divorced in 2008, she had been solely responsible for the children’s needs without help from their father.

She further explained that since 2014, her ex-husband has not contacted the children.

Daudu, the respondent, however, did not object to the custody demand as he failed to honour court summons.(NAN)

