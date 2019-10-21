Court Remands Man, 23 For Alleged Serial Burglary In Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, ordered the remand of a 23-year-old man, Osho Oluwatobi for alleged burglary of some shops, churches and houses in Ado-Ekiti.

The accused, who resides at Omisanjana area of Ado Ekiti, is facing a 30-count charge bordering on unlawful breaking and entering.

The prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, told the court that the accused jumped the fence and entered into the compound of one Popoola Dare at about 2.30 a.m. on Oct. 9 at Omisanjana area of Ado Ekiti.

He said, however, that the accused was caught and handed over to the police.

Okunade said that the accused had committed similar offences in May 2015, Aug. 11, 2018, and sometime on March 3, June 19, July 7, 21 and on Sept. 11, 13, 14, 15, 17, 25, 2019.

He said all these offences were committed at about 2.30 a.m., at Omisanjana area of Ado Ekiti.

Okunade said the accused confessed to have burgled a number of shops, houses and churches in the area when he took the police to his residence.

He added that a lot of property were found in his house during investigations.

The prosecutor said that the accused burgled two churches, four houses and ten shops making fourteen places altogether.

He also estimated that the total value of goods found in his custody was N1.16 million.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 86, 411(1)(2), 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Vol 1. Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

Oluwatobi, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Aderopo Adegboye, ruled that the defendant be remanded in prison and adjourned the case until Oct. 30 for mention. (NAN)

