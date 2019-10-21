Cross River Govt Seeks AFREXIM Partnership To Access $500m Manufacturers Fund

In a bid to consolidate on the giant industrialization strides of the Sir Ben Ayade-led Cross River State administration, the government is seeking to partner the African Export Import Bank (AFREXIM) to access the bank’s $500 million Manufacturers Fund and other intervention funds.

The state governor has also approved a two-day state visit by the team of the bank to be led by its president and regional team to enable the management see first-hand industrialization strides of the Ayade-led government.

This was contained in a letter dated October 21, 2019 to the management of AFREXIM Bank and signed by a senior aide to the state governor, Prince Michael Abu (JP).

The letter reads in part, “Sequel to a letter requesting partnership for access to funding on behalf of the state and visit to your office by our team members of the Support Group and Community Based, Cross River State, I wish to inform you that the Government of Cross River State under the effective leadership of Sen Prof Ben Ayade, is interested in access opportunities to deepen her massive industrialization strides as aptly captured in the letter earlier sent.

“Therefore, the State Government would love, for the President of the Bank or/and her Regional Team to embark on a two (2) days working visit to the state to see first-hand rapid industrialization strides of Sen Prof Ben Ayade scattered around the state (from our nationally patronized seedlings plant in the Ayade industrial park, to our Rice Mill in Ogoja and our Cocoa Processing Plant in Ikom).”

Mr Abuo stated further that, “Moreso, our State and her business partners would love to work out modalities of accessing the $500 million Manufacturers facilities by your Bank and or other intervention funds to deepen the outreach of the said industries, and more catalyse the economic growth of the region.”

He added that, the proposed visit would include a tour of the State’s Industrial layouts and ventures, and a round table for interface with our proposed partners and business executive/experts in the region/state for the purpose of evolving access to your bank opportunities etc.

He also said, We are proposing for the said visit to hold on the 7th to 8th of November, 2019.

“Thanks, and best regards. We also use this opportunity to invite you for Africa’s largest and warmest celebration the “Carnival Calabar” 2019 christened “Humanity”,” Abuo said.

