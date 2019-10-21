Edo Community In Palermo Back Obaseki’s Second Term Bid

The return of bid of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, in far away Palermo, Italy yesterday received a boost as Edo indigenes in the European Country vowed to ensure that the governor is return for a second term bid to continue his developmental agenda.

The group under the aegis of Edo Association of Palermo made the declaration and endorsement at a dinner organized in honour of a delegation of Edo indigenes from Nigeria that visited the City.

Leader of the group Pastor Mike Oputteh, said Edo indigenes in Italy have been following trends of event at home as regard the build up to the 2020 governorship election and noted that Obaseki must be allowed to complete his second in office.

He said the achievements recorded by the governor in less than 3 years in office is a evident for all to see and sue for it’s continuity.

Oputteh, noted that the association which is non-political is however supportive of any administration that will put the interest of the state first before any political or parochial consideration.

He said as a recognised and registered umbrella body of Edo indigenes in Italy promised to mobilize other indigenes in other Cities of Europe to ensure that Obaseki is voted for a second term.

An Edo bussiness man resident in Palermo, Osagie Henry said he visited Edo state about 2 months ago and was amazed by the develop recorded by the Obaseki’s government.

” What we are saying here tonight is that Obaseki has performed. Today, you can come and invest without any hoodlums harassing you. The criminal activities of groups and banning of illegal ticketing is today a thing of the past and we are are happy about it”. He added.

