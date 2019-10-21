Egba People Renew Call For Restructuring

The 2019 Anniversary of Egba Progressive Union (EPU) in Kaduna, Egba people in Northern Nigeria have renewed their call agitation for restructuring of country.

EPU lamented a situation where one region consistently produce the President and clamour to continue to hold on to power is not healthy for the country and calls for restructuring.

Speaking at the event, President of the Northern States Branch of Egba Progressive Union, Alhaji Saburideen Ishola Adeyemi therefore said, in the interest of unity and progress of Nigeria, power must continue to rotate among the regions of the country.

Adeyemi opined that, it is absence of fairness among the regions of the country that leads to agitation for separation of the country.

According to EPU President, “Every region of the country has to be carried along. If one region produces the President for eight years, another region should be given chance too. That is what brings about unity in a country.

“A situation where one region continues to produce President, I think it calls for restructuring. We need to look into our constitution and make amendment.

“Every region should be able to feel the impact, rather than having President from one region continuously, having almost all political appointees from one region.

“Similarly, we are having problem because the security of the country is centralised in one hand. So, we need to restructure.” He said.

In their own separate remarks, the President-General Yoruba Community in Kaduna State, Alhaji Liadi Olapade and Chairman EPU Kaduna Mr. AbdulLateef Shuaibu called for unity of the Yoruba race.

