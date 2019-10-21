NEWS
Escaped Lion From Kano Zoo Recaptured
The managing director of Kano Zoological Garden, Alhaji Usman Gwadabe, yesterday, confirmed the capture of the lion which escaped from the zoo around the city centre on Saturday night.
The management of the zoological garden said the capture of the lion was made possible by the reinforcement of a stronger sedative from Abuja which was used to inject the lion.
He said the state government had given the management of the zoological garden all the necessary support to ensure that the escaped lion was returned to its cage alive and unhurt.
“The lion has been sedated but we are still awaiting for a reinforcement of a stronger sedative from Abuja to have full control of the animal,” he said.
Gwadabe said as soon as the reinforcement arrived, they will use it to sedate the animal and return it to its cage.
MOST READ
Gbajabiamila, Aisha Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Harp On Women Empowerment For Nation Building
I Never Said Nigerian Politicians Are Fetish – Lagos Lawmaker
Ethiopian Airlines Determined To Connect Africa – Ambassador
Foundation Reiterates Commitment In Empowering Less Privilege
Cleric Tasks South West Govs On Awolowo’s Legacies, Policies
EFCC Arrests Internet Celebrity, Mompha For Alleged Fraud
Traders, Artisans, Others Drum Support For 2019 Alaghodaro Summit
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Labour Threatens Action Against Employers Over Minimum Wage
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
$9.6bn UK Judgement: EFCC Arraigns 2 British Nationals
-
AGRICULTURE11 hours ago
Food Security: Narasawa State Partners NFGCS, Kiakia
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Saraki’s Ikoyi Properties
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: PDP Plotting To Unleash Violence, APC Cries Out
-
FEATURES17 hours ago
Africa, Part Of Russia’s Foreign Policy Priorities – Putin
-
CRIME5 hours ago
Army Captures 2 Boko Haram Commanders, 14 Others
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
USSD Charge: Bank CEOs Deny Agreement With MTN