Escaped Lion From Kano Zoo Recaptured

The managing director of Kano Zoological Garden, Alhaji Usman Gwadabe, yesterday, confirmed the capture of the lion which escaped from the zoo around the city centre on Saturday night.

The management of the zoological garden said the capture of the lion was made possible by the reinforcement of a stronger sedative from Abuja which was used to inject the lion.

He said the state government had given the management of the zoological garden all the necessary support to ensure that the escaped lion was returned to its cage alive and unhurt.

“The lion has been sedated but we are still awaiting for a reinforcement of a stronger sedative from Abuja to have full control of the animal,” he said.

Gwadabe said as soon as the reinforcement arrived, they will use it to sedate the animal and return it to its cage.

