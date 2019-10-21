FG Directs NCC To Suspend Telcos N4 Charge On USSD Access

The Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Pantami has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to immediately suspend the implementation of N4 charge by mobile operators on unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) channel to access banking services by subscribers.

A statement by the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Communications @ngrcommtech yesterday said the Minister directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure the suspension pending a full briefing of the development to the Ministry.

The directive was issued after a twitter user, Mustapha Hadi, tweeted Pantami requesting he acts on the claim. On of the major operators had sent a message to its subscribers notifying that with effect from October 21, 2019, N4 will be charged on every 20 seconds spent while using USSD access to banking.

Dr. Pantami, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mrs. Uwa Suleiman, asked the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that the operator suspends such plans until he is fully briefed.

“The attention of the Federal Ministry of Communications has been drawn to the viral text message allegedly sent by the Mobile Network Operator MTN Nigeria and other Mobile Operators notifying subscribers of a four naira (N4:00) charge per 20 seconds on USSD access to banking services from the 21st of October 2019.

“The office of the Honourable Minister of Communications Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM is unaware of this development and has hereby directed the sector regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ensures the operator suspends such plans until the Honourable Minister is fully and properly briefed.”

Meanwhile, as criticisms continue to flood in on the hike of USSD charges by telecommunication companies, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has urged banks in the country to take their businesses away from telecommunications who refuse to bring down their charges to near zero.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington DC at the conclusion of the 2019 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank yesterday, Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, expressed his disapproval of telecommunications companies’ move to charge N4 for USSD transactions.

The CBN governor while stressing the need to make financial services cheaper to deepen financial inclusion in the country, urged banks to move their business to telecom companies that are ready to provide the service at the lowest or zero cost.

He said: “You are aware that there is a drive for us to deepen financial inclusion in Nigeria. I had made my commitments to Bill Gates Foundation as well Queen Maxima that we would deepen financial inclusion that by 2020, the rate of financial inclusion would have accelerated to about 80 per cent. At this time, we are close to about 65 percent which we moved from about 42 per cent to 65 per cent in about 18 months and we believe that we can achieve this 80 per cent if everybody that is the bank and telecoms company corporate with us.

“About five months ago, I held a meeting with some telecoms companies and leading banks in Nigeria at the CBN in Lagos and the issue of the cost of USSD came up. I hear it is N1500 per minute and at that time, we came to a conclusion that the use of USSD is a sunk cost, meaning that it is not an additional cost on the infrastructure of the telecoms companies.

“But the telecoms companies disagreed with us and said it was an additional investment in infrastructure and that for that reason, they needed to impose it. I appealed to them to please review this downwards and they refused.

“I understand that about three to four weeks ago, rather than reduce it, they went ahead to increase from N1500 to N4500 that is a 300 percent increase. I opposed it and I have told the banks that we would not allow this to happen.

“The banks are the people who give these businesses to the telecoms companies and I leave the banks and the telecoms companies to engage. And I have told the banks that they have to move their business and move their traffic to a telecoms company that is ready to provide it at the lowest possible and if not at zero cost and there is where we stand and we must achieve it.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

