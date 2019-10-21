General Yakubu Gowon At 85

In a tribute to General Yakubu Gowon on his 85th birth anniversary, on Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari described him as a living legend. We agree with the president. Wherever and whenever the history of this country is written, the name Yakubu Gowon will definitely appear in letters of gold.

A young man from a humble background – he was sired by deeply religious parents — and whose only aspiration was to serve his fatherland as a soldier, Gowon later made his family name synonymous with the unity of the country — Go On With One Nigeria (GOWON) was the creative acronym of a newspaper cartoonist in 1972 but which Nigerians have gratefully adopted.

The call to go on with one Nigeria came in the late 1960s when the unity of the country was threatened. At 31 years of age, Gowon responded to the clarion call in the true spirit of patriotism. He took up the mantle of leadership and emerged without blemish as the country’s youngest leader since Independence.

From Wusasa in Zaria, Jack (as he is fondly called by his contemporaries and comrades-in-arm) had little inkling of what fate had in store for him. If he did know, it was doubtful that he sufficiently appreciated the central role he was to play in the affairs of the nation as well as in the efforts to make Nigeria indivisible and indissoluble. But when that time came, he did not dither. In those moments that would have tried the soul of even the bravest, Gowon answered the call of duty, took decisions that had to be taken, owned up to his mistakes in the true order of a gentleman, and left judgement to posterity.

That the nation emerged intact is sufficient proof that he acquitted himself creditably and meritoriously, given the circumstances in which he had to act. It is a matter of conjecture that if a less level-headed person had managed the situation in the period between 1966 and 1970, perhaps Nigeria’s story would have been different. War that became the lot of the country is not a tea party, yet Gowon’s compassion made its effect manageable. His declaration of “No victor, no vanquished” at the end of the conflict and the policy of three Rs — reconciliation, reconstruction and rehabilitation — in no little way assuaged the anxieties of not just the south-easterners but the entire world who heaved a sigh of relief that at least the anticipated euphoria of victory did not becloud the sense of responsibility of those who had a right to celebrate.

He laid a solid foundation for the country to thrive with the creation of states and implementation of futuristic policies like the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) that has continued to serve the purpose of fostering unity and harmony and expanding the horizons of young Nigerians for lifetime opportunities.

As President Buhari pointed out, in times of adversity he courageously pursued the interest of the majority of Nigerians for a unified and stronger country. The elder statesman has steadfastly provided wise counsel to leaders and thereby encouraged good governance.

His rule as military head of state went beyond the shores of the nation. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) stands today as a towering symbol of his faith in the co-existence of the geopolitical zone of different colonial influences and cultural backgrounds.

Out of office, Gowon had the humility to pursue interests that national service delayed. This is a man who ruled an oil-rich country for close to a decade but who had to rely on friends and well-wishers to actualise his educational aspirations. He might have used that opportunity to reflect on issues. Yet, he is convinced that fighting for the unity of Nigeria was the right thing to do. In retirement, he is still fighting for that cause, even if spiritually, with the “Nigeria Prays” movement. Above all, as an octogenarian, he remains a salutary voice of reason that consistently calls for caution whenever the polity seems heated up.

Born on October 19, 1934, Gowon joined the Nigerian Army in 1954, receiving a commission as a second lieutenant on October 19, 1955, his 21st birthday. He also attended both the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, U.K. (1955–56), Staff College, Kimberley, U.K. (1962) as well as the Joint Staff College, Latimer, 1965. He saw action in the Congo (Zaire) as part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force, both in 1960–61 and in 1963. He advanced to battalion commander rank by 1966, at which time he was still a lieutenant-colonel.

Up until that year, Gowon remained strictly a career soldier with no involvement whatsoever in politics. The tumultuous events of 1966 suddenly thrust him onto a leadership role. By the time he left office in 1975, he had risen to the rank of a four star general, the first in the nation’s history.

As Gowon has just turned 85, a grateful nation is united in prayers for his good health and longer life. We wish Gowon many more years in the service of God and country.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

