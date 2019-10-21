NEWS
Gunmen Attack Journalist In A/Ibom
A news editor with the Akwa Ibom state Broadcasting Corporation (AKBC), Harrison Essien was yesterday attacked by gunmen.
The incident, according to him occurred at the AKBC Transmitting Station, Ntak Inyang, few meters from Calabar- Itu highway in Uyo at about 8.25pm.
Recounting his ordeal, Essien said that he was on his way home after his last programme when he was accosted by four gunmen who shot him on the leg and dispossessed him of his laptop, phone, cash, and other valuables, leaving him with serious injuries on his legs.
He explained that the noise from the gunshot which attracted security men at the station was his saving grace, as the hoodlums took to their heels after noticing that people were coming to rescue him.
“I thank God that I was not killed by the dare devil gunmen, he told LEADERSHIP”.
It will be recalled that few weeks ago, 5 employees of the same Broadcasting Corporation were attacked by armed robbers in the same location, even as most of the victims are currently treating injuries sustained during the attack.
Essien however appealed to the security agencies and vigilante groups to come to the aid of staffs of the organization by beefing up security in the area.
The state police PPRO, DSP Odiko Macdon could not be reached as at the time of filling this report.
