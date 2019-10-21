Immigration Boss Warns Cadets Against Lobbying

The 475 trained officers of the 2nd converted/upgraded officers who passed out from the Immigration Training School, Kano,weekend have been warned against lobbying for deployment and overseas posting.

The comptroller-general of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Alhaji Muhammad Babandede gave the warning during their Passing Out Parade.

Babandede said; “just as the course title implies, the exigency of this training is therefore, very necessary for it deepens and widens the skills and professional knowledge of the participants in preparation for the task ahead of them as Commissioned Officers.

“You are, indeed, very privileged to be converted and upgraded from the Inspectorate Cadre to a more tasking cadre, as Superintendents.”

He charged them to prepare to discharge their duties with utmost sense consciousness and professionalism, adding that, “you are now liable for your actions and inactions. NIS is a professional service provider, and a para-military institution.

“So, you have to exhibit loyalty to the Rule of Law and the Federal Government of Nigeria as the current management of the service has zero tolerance for corruption and indiscipline

“So, you have to be focused and law-abiding in the discharge of your assigned duties. The era of lobbying for posting is gone as it will be based on rotational format.

“The issue of foreign posting will be considered in addition to adherence to Federal Character principles. So, I advise you in your interest not to engage anybody to lobby on your behalf for any favour, including staff deployment. Failure to adhere to this advice shall be tantamount to in discipline,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Commandant of the NIS Treaining School, Kano, Mr. Ismail Hamis urged the cadets to uphold and apply the pre-requisite knowledge and good values they imbibed during the training.

He further stated that, “you should be good ambassadors of the school and the Service. Your dexterity, dedication and loyalty to the Service will be a reflection of the good training you had in the school.

“You must always excel and add value in the performance of your duties, towards uplifting the Service to the Next Level.”

