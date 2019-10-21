Insurgency: NAF To Get Ordered 2 Helicopter Gunships In December

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has assured that the two helicopter gunships procured from Italy by Nigerian authorities to boost the counter –insurgency and counter-terrorism operations and halt the marauding armed bandits in the Northwest, as well as other sundry criminalities across the federation will be delivered to the Nigerian Air Force latest by December 2019.

Air Marshal Abubakar disclosed this in his opening remarks at the 3rd quarter Chief of the Air Staff Conference 2019 at the NAF Headquarters, Abuja.

He said that at present, the Nigerian Air Force can boast of 73 percent of serviceable aircraft in its inventory, adding that the in-country reactivation of C130 aircraft in collaboration with Pakistani experts have reached advanced stage.

While noting that the Nigerian Air Force is awaiting the delivery of a multi-role attack aircraft – JF 17 Thunder from Pakistan, Air Marshal Abubakar noted further that two senior officers of the Nigerian Air Force are currently in the United State of America to monitor stages of production of the Super Tucano fighter aircraft billed to the delivered to the Nigerian military in 2020.

He said that the Nigerian Air Force is collaborating with three indigenous companies in Nnewi, Ibadan and Kano to locally fabricate most of the aircraft parts to minimize capital fight associated with importation of aircraft spare parts.

The Air Chief said that the Service is collaborating with many universities in Nigeria in the area of research and development to encourage local innovation and domestication of defence technology.

“The CAS Conference is a quarterly meeting with the Branch Chiefs, Air Officer Commanding AOC, from the 6 NAF Commands, Directors, Commanders and Air Vice Marshals AVMs, in Abuja. The Conference is organized quarterly to review the progress made in the previous quarter and afford the NAF leadership the opportunity to critically assess the performance of the Service in the past few months and subsequently strategize to evolve innovative ideas to build on existing achievements. It equally provides an avenue to obtain feedback from various field commanders while also keeping them abreast of the policy direction of the HQ NAF in the months ahead,” he said.

On welfare and capacity building of personnel within the period under review, the Air Chief said that his administration had prioritized welfare and capacity building of personnel bearing in mind the fact that aircraft and other munition cannot function without skilful maneuvering of trained and motivated personnel.

He restated that to continue to improve the welfare of NAF personnel and host communities of NAF base across the federation, the Nigerian Air Force is currently recruiting medical personnel to improve the health directorate of the service to fill the identified gaps.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

