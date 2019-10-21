NEWS
Jubilation As Appeal Court Affirm Sen. Sani’s Victory Over PDP Candidate
Jubilation rang out in Kaduna on Monday as supporters of the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani, celebrated his final victory at the Court of Appeal against his main challenger, Lawal Adamu Usman, of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
The Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna on Monday dismissed the appeal by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central in the 2019 general elections, Lawal Adamu Usman (Mr LA), challenging the judgment of the Kaduna State and National Assembly Elections Tribunal that favoured his opponent, Senator Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress.
The Appeal Court affirmed the election tribunal judgement that Senator Uba Sani was qualified and validly won the election.
The case of the PDP candidate, Mr Lawal Adamu, who was the appellant was, however, dismissed for lack of merit and the court awarded the sum of One hundred thousand naira against him.
This judicial pronouncement which finally puts to rest the legal battle between LA and Senator Sani and sealed LA’s fate for the time being, threw supporters of the Senator into a spontaneous bout of jubilation across the state.
“This shall at least vindicate all of us who voted in good faith in favour of our Senator and will also allow him to concentrate on the job ahead. We have all along known it is only a waste of time and unnecessary distraction,” said one of the jubilant Hajiya Rabi as she joined the joyful crowd of supporters leaving the Appeal Court premises.
The court dismissed the three grounds of appeal by Mr. LA’s lawyers namely that Senator Uba was not qualified to contest as at the time of the election and that the polls were mired by violence. The third ground of Mr. LA that was also dismissed by the Appeal Court was that the elections were marred by violence, a claim LA’s lawyers could not substantiate.
Senator Uba Sani, who is the current Chairman of Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions has, by virtue of the judgement been affirmed the lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the 9th Senate.
