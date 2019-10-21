Kebbi Emir Flay Subjects’ Attitude Toward ID Card

The emir of Gwandu and Chairman Kebbi State Council of chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasa Bashar has condemned the non nonchalant attitude of people especially in his emirate for not taking serious the national identity card registration scheme.

The monarch made the lamentation while addressing his councilors and other traditional leaders during the weekly meeting in his palace with them which holds every Friday in Birnin Kebbi.

Bashar scolded at the attitude of many people who have “I-don’t-care” attitude to issues of national importance in their lives.

He said the idea behind identity card was primarily for planning and security purposes especially now that the country is facing security challenges.

“I don’t know why most of our people do not take ID card important especially in the present security challenges.

“Identity card reduces security risk and makes your identity easier where ever you go. When you travel and when you visit places, if you have your identity card it makes your recognition easier “” he said.

The emir recalled that even in the olden days when there was peace and stability, tribal marks were used to identify who a person was.

He called on people especially his subjects to avail themselves with the opportunity to enroll into to the national identity card scheme while calling on traditional leaders in his domain to encourage their people to go and register for national identity card in view of its importance for national planning, traveling and above all for their security.

