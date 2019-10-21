Kogi Assembly Screens Onoja For Dep Gov Today

All is set for the Kogi State House of Assembly to screen erstwhile chief of staff and the running mate to Governor Yahaya Bello for the November 16 governorship election, Chief Edward Onoja, for the deputy governorship position in the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that if he passes the screening exercise and is eventually cleared by the lawmakers, Onoja may likely be sworn in today as the new deputy governor by the Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah, who is expected to administer oath of office on him at Lugard House.

“Kogi State of Assembly will screen him on Monday and after the screening, the House will then confirmed him as deputy governor of the state”, a source told our correspondent yesterday.

Onoja who was the former CoS to Governor Bello resigned last week after he was appointed as running mate to the governor for the November 16 governorship poll and based on this.

He was picked at the weekend by the governor to replace the former deputy governor, Simon Achuba who was impeached by the state House of Assembly on Friday following the report of a judicial panel of enquiry submitted to the House.

Chairman of the panel, Barrister John Baiyeshea, led six other members of the panel to submit the report to the Speaker of the House, Matthew Kolawole, at the State House of Assembly in Lokoja.

The committee which was inaugurated on August 26 with a 90-day duration within which to complete the assignment and submit it’s report, completed the job in 49 days.

Achuba Seeks PMB’s Intervention

Meanwhile, the impeached deputy governor of Kogi State, Mr Simon Achuba, yesterday implored President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the political crisis currently rocking the state to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Achuba who spoke at a press conference in Lokoja yesterday shortly after packing out of his official residence said that the president’s elderly intervention would save the state and the All Progressives Congress (APC) from an impending danger.

Achuba described his impeachment by the state House of Assembly as act of extreme lawlessness, noting that he has already instructed his lawyers to commence a judicial process to reclaim his seat.

He accused the executive and the legislative arms of government of treating him like a common criminal by calling policemen to barricade the entrance to his house.

The embattle former deputy governor said that electricity supply to his official residence was also disconnected and power generator disabled to force him out few hours after his purported impeachment.

Maintaining that swearing in anyone else as deputy governor amounted to illegality and a breach of the constitution, he said, “My purported impeachment last Friday by the state House of Assembly was unconstitutional and an illegality that will not stand the test of judiciary”.

Also, the state assembly has accused members of the panel that investigated the allegations levelled against the former deputy governor of compromising the assignment given to them.

Majority Leader of the House, Hon Hassan Abdulahi, made the accusation in a statement he issued yesterday in Lokoja.

He said, “The panel submitted its report to us, and based on the report, we gave our verdict. The rule of procedure says that the panel was a fact finding one and as such, they were not to give judgment.

“They are not supposed to give any verdict in this circumstance. The decision of whether the deputy governor is guilty or not guilty is that of the House.

“If you look at Section 188 (11), it says that the House of Assembly is the only authority which determines what gross misconduct is. It is not for the panel to determine”.

He also expressed dismay over the release of the report of the panel to the public. He stated: “How come that few minutes later, the whole reports were on social media, even before the deliberation of the House on the same report? Again, I should let you know that even the report that is in the public domain was not signed.

“In the rule of procedure, it was written boldly that the panel shall not give the report of its investigation to anybody except to the Assembly. We question the rationale behind the statement credited to the panel Chairman, Mr John Baiyeshea, on the issue and wonder what his interest is.

“So, if the panel has gone ahead to release the report to anybody, that means it has compromised. It is a known fact that the impeached deputy governor was on some national television stations, discussing issues that should be classified information about the state government, thus acting against the oath of secrecy he swore to uphold. Does that not amount to a gross misconduct?”

The majority leader claimed that Achuba confirmed before the panel that he did appear on those stations. His words: “Aside that,he (Achuba) also affirmed through an affidavit that he did commit the offence as alleged, and besides, the reports he submitted came in three parts. Then, how come the version on the social media is only parts I and II.

“In a nutshell, his actions already have negated the oath of secrecy. Is that not gross misconduct? Achuba also lied that he was not paid his salary when the schedules of payment showed clearly that he was paid. These and many more showed that he has negated his functions as deputy governor”.

