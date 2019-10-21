Kogi: Musa Wada Is Only Interested In Festering Division – Fanwo

The spokesman of the Bello/Onoja Governorship Campaigns, Mr Kingsley Fanwo has said it is unfortunate that the main agenda of the candidate of the PDP was to “return Kogi State to the era of ethnic bigotry”, insisting that the “hard earned unity enjoyed in the state will not be conquered by the feeble forces of division”.

“November 16 is a test of the unity we have achieved and the confirmation of the good work of Governor Yahaya Bello. Musa Wada should stop flaunting division as the only vehicle that can make him emerge in the election.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has united the state and developed all parts of the state without prejudice against any. That is our strength today as a people.

“It is not by accident that the Confluence of two of Africa’s biggest rivers is located in Kogi State. It is destined that Kogi would be a citadel of unity and a classical example of turning diversity to an indomitable strength.

“We condemn in totality the ethnic tailoring of Musa Wada. If it worked in the past, Governor Bello has redressed that ugly trend. Idris Wada, Musa Wada’s brother was a cosmic failure while in Government. Today, the people of Igala, Ebira, Okun , Bassa and others in the state have realized that the state can only attain greatness as a united entity.

“The work of the Governor in agriculture, healthcare, security, education and youth empowerment is speaking for him. Our victory is sure”.

Fanwo also said the Governor has also warned his supporters to eschew violence and always take actions that are capable of promoting peace and prosperity in the state.

“We are not only working hard to win the election; we are also working hard to win well and win clean. Anyone involved in violence should be prepared to face the full wrath of the law. If you are supporting the Governor, eschew violence and promote peace. There won’t be immunity for any violent act.

“We have charged our supporters to treat all with respect and love as the ambition of the Governor doesn’t demand the blood of Kogites. We must set a standard of peaceful electioneering”.

He said the PDP is not campaigning because their leaders have been dazed by the “tsunami of APC campaigns”.

“They have all gone quiet while we are busy talking to our people and campaigning hard. All they do now is to raise false alarms. That won’t sell in the 21st century Kogi political space. They should come out to tell the people what they want to do. Their silence is too self-defeating”.

The Campaign Spokesperson also thanked the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress for setting up a Campaign Council that is made up of reputable personalities, saying the 2019 election will occupy “an epochal chapter in the political history of the state”.

