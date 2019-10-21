NEWS
Kogi: Onoja’s Inauguration a Nullity – PDP
…Urges CJN To Impose Sanctions
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dismissed the inauguration of a shadow deputy governor in Kogi state as a complete nullity, which has no place under our laws.
The party described as scandalous to the judicial system, that the Chief Judge of Kogi state, Justice Nasir Ajana, whose panel acquitted the state deputy governor, Elder Simon Achuba, of any misconduct, suddenly flipped to conform with an odious plot by desperate Governor Yahaya Bello to forcefully remove the deputy governor.
The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbodinyan, said the action of the Kogi Chief Judge has heavily jeopardised the integrity of the judiciary and capable of bringing the institution to public disrepute if not immediately checked.
“Our party insists that the Chief Judge of Kogi state, in staging an illegal inauguration of Edward Onoja, as a deputy governor, while the office has not become constitutionally vacant, amounts to gross misconduct, which cannot be accommodated under our laws,” the statement said.
The PDP further alerted that this is a clear demonstration of the reprehensible and sacrilegious design by Governor Yahaya Bello to entangle, drag down and corrupt the institution of the judiciary, cause a constitutional crisis, trigger mayhem and derail the smooth conduct of the November 16 governorship election in the state.
“This is because there is no way there can be two deputy governors in the same state, more so as the people of Kogi state had already registered their anger and resentment against this illegality in the public space.”
The party therefore called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammed Tanko, to take immediate steps to save Kogi State from a plunge into anarchy and chaos.
“Nigeria is a nation governed by law and nobody must be allowed to set aside our constitution and corrupt our democratic order for his or her selfish and repressive agenda,” the statement added
