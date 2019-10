Makinde To Commit N8bn For Reconstruction Of Iwo Road Interchange

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has vowed to reconstruct the popular Iwo road interchange, Ibadan, the state capital with not less than N8 billion.

He said that his administration was committed to infrastructural development of the state, especially the state capital, in order to restore the old glory of the days when Ibadan was the capital of the Western Region.

Speaking in Ibadan, the governor who noted that the road would be reconstructed, said the project would be completed between nine and eleven months.

He also disclosed that a mosque and a church along the road would be demolished to pave way for the construction of an interchange was part of government’s plan to make Ibadan a befitting state capital.

He refuted the insinuation that the demolition had religion undertone.

Makinde, who noted that four out of the first six persons in the hierarchy of government in the state were Muslims, said “there are varied reports in the public suggesting that Seyi Makinde does not like Muslims, but I can tell you that the Makinde whose name I bear today is a Muslim. Whatever I do against those practising Islam, I do it against myself, because 60 per cent of my family members are Muslims.

“If we also take a look at the current administration in Oyo State, you would realise that out of six top government functionaries in the highest cadre, you will find four Muslims and two Christians.

“The governor is a Christian; the deputy governor is a Muslim; the Secretary to the State Government is a Christian; the Chief of Staff is a Muslim; the Head of Service is a Muslim; the Deputy Chief of Staff is a Muslim.

“So, when they feed you with lies outside that I love one religion more than the other, tell them it is totally false and what is important for all of us is to make heaven. It is the work of our hands, attitude and how well we serve God that will determine if we would make heaven or not,” Makinde said.

He stated further that the state government had made provision for a new land for the building of a befitting mosque for the Adogba congregation, promising to personally spearhead the finance for the building of the new mosque.

He said: “The main reason I decided to come here is, there are reports that the state government wants to demolish the Adogba Mosque. Yes, it is true. The church that is close to this mosque will equally be demolished but I want it to be on record that, first, I worship in the mosque today. Second, what we want to do to this mosque can be likened to the popular saying that suggests that the palace of a king that gets destroyed can only get beautiful later.

“I make bold to tell you that we won’t demolish it and not rebuild a better mosque. They have looked for another land that is close to where we are and I will ensure that I donate personal money to begin the building of the new Adogba Mosque.

“I built a mosque at Omituntun House. The new mosque will be twice bigger in terms of size than this current one and will be a reference point. We will have a meeting with those that are running the mosque to see how we can achieve this.

“Also, we will try and cushion the effect of the demolition for those who trade around the mosque and may be badly affected by our action. We don’t want to run a government that will demolish and not compensate or make plans for those who may be affected.”

The governor, therefore, appealed to the Muslim faithful to support the decision for the overall development of the state.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter