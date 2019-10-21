NAF Investigates Alleged Killing Of 2 By Personnel In Sokoto

The Nigerian Air Force authorities said it has commenced investigation into the alleged killing of two suspected members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in Sokoto State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola disclosed this yesterday in a statement while reacting to an online report by dailynigerian.com which alleged the unfortunate killing of 2 persons at Mabera Area of Sokoto Metropolis on 20 October 2019.

The report alleged that the killing was as a result of a fracas between Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel and suspected Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) youths within the Community.

“However, details regarding the unfortunate incident, which also led to some NAF personnel sustaining serious injuries, are still sketchy.

“Consequently, the NAF is investigating the matter with a view to ascertaining the facts as well as establishing the degree of involvement of its personnel” he said

He reiterate that the NAF being a highly disciplined and professional force does not tolerate or condone acts of indiscipline or violations of human rights of citizens.

“Therefore, every NAF personnel found guilty of misdemeanor, in the past, had always been dealt with in accordance extant laws and the general public duly informed. We wish to assure the general public that, in line with the NAF’s usual practice, this case will be investigated thoroughly and appropriate action taken,” he stressed.

He further assured that the public will be kept informed on the outcome of the investigation.

