NILDS Matriculates 11 Official Reporting Students

The National Institute of Democratic Studies (NILDS) matriculated students of the Higher National Diploma in official reporting.

Director General of NILDS, Prof Abubakar Suleiman in his welcome address at the institute in Abuja, disclosed that a total of 11 candidates admitted for the 2019/2020 academic session will matriculate as full students of NILDS.

According to him, this is in addition to the 24 students that are currently at HND II level of the same programme .

He explained that competent technical legislative staff are essential to the effective functioning of the legislature and by extension in building a strong and virile bureaucracy.

The DG stated that the program is targeted at providing opportunity for lower and middle level personnel in the legislature particularly those who do possess relevant requirements for the postgraduate programmes to improve their educational attainment and advance their careers.

He said “ It is in realization of this need and in response to the manpower gap identified through a personnel audit instituted by the NASS management that NILDS has been at the forefront of developing qualitative and targeted training and educational programmes that will address the skills gaps identified in all aspects of legislative operations.

“The HND programme in official reporting is the first of its kind to be accredited for any higher institution in Nigeria.

“This pioneering efforts of NILDS is not only commendable but timely considering the dearth of personnel in the field of official reporting both at the National and State Houses of Assembly In Nigeria.

“I therefore believe that this singular effort will go a long way to address the personnel deficiencies in this field “.

The DG also said the official reporter cadre is central to the work of the legislature because the cadre covers and records the daily proceedings of parliament and produce same for legislators’ guidance and even for future reference.

Consequently, he disclosed that “the future graduates of both the HND in official reporting and parliamentary administration have been approved for inclusion in the National Youth Service Corp( NYSC) or exemptions as appropriate,”

