Old Boys To Turn Govt College Ughelli Into Smart Campus

Worried about the deteriorating state of education in the Government College Ughelli, Delta State, the Old Boys Association of the school has set things in motion in order to turn the school into a Smart Campus.

Speaking during the National Annual Dinner of the Association over the weekend, the President General Worldwide of the association, Arc Charles Majoroh stated that the Smart Campus will help to phase out the old methods of teaching in the school, to push forward contemporaneous methods with global standards learning.

He revealed that the association plans to deploy ICT facilities in the campus adding that it has launched the Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association (GCUOBA) Endowment Fund to help gather money for the cause.

Majoroh also stated that the association apart from the proposed Campus, had carried out repair and upgrade of the school as it has become clear that government alone can not adequately maintain the school.

“Today, substantial progress been made with these projects, we are now looking more intently at the state of academics in the schools for which an improvement Initiative Committee(AIIC) was set up by GCUOBA Worldwide early this year.

The committee is tasked with studying the academics performance of the students, the state of scholarship in the school the sanctity of our external examinations and making necessary interventions with teachers and extra teaching personnel where needed,” he said.

In her keynote address, former Foreign Minister, Prof Joy Ogwu, lamented the state of education in the country which she stated was unlike what she had experienced during her time in school years back.

While speaking on the rate of examination malpractices in Nigerian schools, Ogwu who is a former Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, revealed that the practice was a global problem which can only be tackled with the collective effort of parents, teachers, supervisory agency and other stakeholders.

In his brief remark, the chairman of the event, Sen. Ken Nnamani, commended the association on the efforts they were making to bring back the school to its past glory, a cause he said others should emulate.

Activities during the event include the fund raising for the Smart Campus Project and the Lifetime Achievement Awards conferred on some of the members of the association.

