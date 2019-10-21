PFN Scribe Advocates For Regular Exercise, Healthy Life Style

The National Publicity Secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria PFN, Dr. Emmah Isong has emphasized on the need for healthy life style and regular exercise if people have the desire to overcome the prevalence of cardiac arrest which often lead to death.

Isong a General overseer/ founder of Christian Central Chapel International CCCI, made the advocacy in a telephone discussion with a correspondent in Calabar, two days after leading a multitude of his congregation and residents of host community to his church on a street walk out.

The clergy man who is also a patron to the South South zone of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ stated that if people can involve themselves in regular exercise cardiac arrest and several other heart disease would have become a thing of the past.

He charged Nigerians to see physical fitness as a weekly routine that should not be ignored and be use to complement their relationship with their creator irrespective of their religious affiliations.

Isong urged Nigerians to see the ‘keep fit thing’ as an annual charity workout\event for promotion of Good health physical fitness for healthy living and good life style for longevity.

The cleric maintained that the street walk also provides an opportunity for individuals to socialize with one another and bond together for healthy relationship.

In his words Isong stated, “Christians should not stay indoors, morning till night doing tarry night, prayer and fasting alone. But also fine time to socialize with people from other religious faith. It shouldn’t be prayers and fasting all the time. It’s the very reason why as a Bishop am not on suit, or choristers on choir robes.

“This bonds the people and makes them stronger in relationships because sometimes we have fellowship but not relationships. The PFN scribe maintained.

“Coming out for sports like this create and cements relationships whereas staying in church creates fellowships and fellowship is not only with God but with one another and that’s the power of the cross.

“The cross is vertical (you and God) and horizontal (you and me) that’s the meaning of the cross so it’s important that churches step out for sports and exercise to socialize. There must be 90% spirituality and 10% socialization. The socialization is not with unbelievers but with themselves because it reduces their going out somewhere to join bad company”, Isong stressed.

The annual charity workout event organized by CCCI church also precedes this Year’s Emmah Isong Annual Public Lecture which will have as its theme: “Nigeria’s Indivisibility, A Case of Sacrosanctity or sycophancy” and is scheduled to hold next weekend at the Faith Mansion World Centre.

The Public lecture which will have as Guest Lecturer, Rev. Dr. Otuekong Ukut, and a Permanent Secretary from Akwa Ibom State with Chris Agara, Chairman of Cross River State Debt Review and Projects Development Commission as Chairman.

It will also feature the public presentation of a new book “Thy Father and Thy Mother” which is authored by Bishop Isong.

