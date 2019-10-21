NEWS
PMB Departs Abuja For Russia-Africa Summit
President Muhammadu Buhari departs Abuja today to attend a three-day Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia from October 23rd – 25th, with focus on exploring and expanding opportunities in security, trade and investment, science and technology, and gas production.
During the summit, President Buhari according to a statement by his senior special assistant media , Garba Shehu will meet with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to further strengthen relations in security, trade and investment, and building partnership that will enhance Nigeria’s huge gas potential, following Russia’s remarkable success in gas exportation.
The summit, which will be attended by African Heads of State, will bring fresh perspectives on some global issues and challenges like nuclear technology, energy development, digital transformation, environment, technical security, mining and steel, education, agriculture, infrastructure and development strategies.
An African Business Forum, which will bring together African and Russian business leaders, will be held during the event to enhance Russian investments in Africa, and promote African business interest in the host country.
President Buhari will be accompanied by Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.
Others on the trip are: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite and Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.
The President will return to the country after the summit.
