Police Arrests Notorious Rail Track Vandal In Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested a “notorious thief’’ who engages in alleged vandalism of rail tracks within and on the outskirts of Enugu metropolis.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Enugu by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu.

Amaraizu said that the suspect was arrested on the rail line within Emene community near Enugu.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect, a driver of a Mitsubishi L300 pickup was apprehended on Sunday by officers of the Emene Division.

“He was nabbed following his role in the alleged vandalism of rail line in Emene axis where he allegedly abandoned his L300 pickup truck, loaded with iron rail tracks vandalized by his gang on Oct.11.

“The suspect and his gang had taken to their heels on that fateful day and abandoned the said vehicle loaded with the exhibits when police moved to arrest them,’’ the command’s spokesman said.

Amaraizu said that the suspect has been helping the police in its investigation.(NAN)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

