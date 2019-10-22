2020: Ondo Community Declares Support For Akeredolu

Following the release of their Spiritual Head and Prophet, Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi, from Olokuta Medium Prison on the order of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the people of Ayetoro community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, at the weekend, promised to work assiduously for the “Higher Level” campaign of Governor who is seeking reelection next year.



The people of the community expressed their profound gratitude to the state government for the release of their Spiritual Head and Prophet, Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi, pledging to keep to peace terms with the government.



At a carnival like celebration to welcome their Spiritual Head, no fewer than 15,000 residents of the community rolled out drums to celebrate the monarch.



They, however, promised to support the reelection of Governor Akeredolu come 2020 governorship election in the state.



It would be recalled that the community had been plunged into crisis over the succession right to the throne of Ogeloyinbo since the death of their former king, Oba Gad Olofin Ashogbon, who died on February 13, 2015.



The prophet, alongside six members of the community including the Baba Ijo, Lawrence Lemamu and the PRO, Victor Akinluwa, was arrested by the police in January 2019 on charges bordering on armed robbery, thuggery, civic disturbance among others.



While going back to the community, the first time in nine months, Ojagbohunmi, who was flanked by the Supreme Council and elders, paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Frederick Obateru Akinruntan, for his support towards his release.



He promised to continue to do his revolutionary work as the spiritual head of the community towards the development and progress of the people, pending the decision of the court on the kingship matter.



According to him, “I am for peace and the wellbeing of the people. I will continue to use everything within my power to work for the betterment of Ayetoro community. I have forgiven those who raised false allegations against us.



“We don’t have any enemy in Ayetoro but the devil, and this is why the son of man manifested to destroy all the works of the enemy. We must forgive ourselves, the work to rebuild the old wastes in Ayetoro must continue.”



The Prophet, who is the grandson of the founder and first Ogeloyinbo of the community, Late Oba Peter Ojagbohunmi, thanked Governor Akeredolu for promptly intervening for his release and the ad-hoc committee on the recurring flood menace.



“The people of Ayetoro express their profound appreciation to him for standing up for the truth and justice. We will continue to support the good works his administration is doing across the 18 local government areas of the state.



“On our part, we will continue to complement the efforts of the state at all levels, especially during this trying period of the flood menace and sea surges. The entire Ayetoro community is behind him,” Ojagbohunmi said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

