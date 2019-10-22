Army Commissions 42 Classrooms In Lagos

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General, Tukur Buratai yesterday commissioned 42 classrooms with 32 toilet and staff rooms at the Command Day Secondary School, Oshodi, Lagos.

The classrooms which were fully furnished as part of the COAS mission towards improving education in the country.

The COAS who was represented by General Officer Commanding, (GOC) Nigerian Army 81 division, Major General Olu Irefin, commissioned and handed over the renovated classrooms to the management of the school at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Lagos.

He said that the edifice which were commissioned was an intervention project of the COAS and were awarded to contractor five months ago.

Burutai further urged the teachers and the pupils to take proper care of all the facilities and make sure they were neat at all time.

Speaking with Journalist, Mr Ibrahim Babale, Chief Executive Officer, Mid+ City Global Engineering Limited, said that the 42 constructed blocks of classrooms being handed to Army Day Secondary school was awarded to his Company 5 months ago.

He said that, the structure contained 42 Classroom and 32 toilet 4 staff rooms which were fully furnished under the supervision of Chief Project and Program (CPP) Major General, Muhammad Aliu.

He however urged the Commandant, teachers, pupils to take care of the building facilities and most especially the toilet.

“It’s the duty of the Principal, Commandant, teachers so also the senior students to ensure that the building and facilities and are properly taken care of and neat all the time.

Also speaking,the vice principal of the school, Mrs. Alarab Nurat, said that they were very happy to have the blocks of Classroom.

According to her, It will help the school to admit more students while teachers will work in a conducive environment.

