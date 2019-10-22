Border Closure And National Interest

The closure of Nigerian land borders since August has generated so much reactions from different quarters within and outside the country. The main concern has been not just smuggling of diverse products, especially rice, across the country’s borders but also cross border banditry and other forms of criminality. Precisely, President Muhammadu Buhari said that the closure of Nigeria’s border with Benin Republic was due to the massive smuggling activities, especially of rice, taking place on that corridor.

The exercise, code-named, ‘Ex-Swift Response’, was being jointly conducted by the customs, immigration, police and military personnel and coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser. In August, when the decision was first taken, the action was meant to last for 28 days, but it is in the third month now and no one knows when the borders will be re-opened.

However, the Nigeria Customs Service last week announced an indefinite ban on importation and exportation of goods through land borders. According to the Comptroller-General, NCS, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), who stated this at a press conference in Abuja, Niger Republic had placed a ban on export of rice to Nigeria as a result of Nigeria’s border closure.

He said for now, all goods, whether licit or illicit, are banned from going and coming into Nigeria through those routes and that importers of such goods should go through controlled boarders where the Customs have scanners to verify the goods and how healthy they are to the people.

Although experts have said that the decision to close the nation’s land borders may have its downside, there are indications that it is already yielding some positive outcomes. The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry LCCI, recently disclosed that reports indicate a drastic reduction in smuggling of rice, poultry products and sugar. Similarly, the LCCI said that smuggling of petroleum products outside the country to neighbouring countries has also declined considerably.

We believe that with growing insecurity in Nigeria, the border closure becomes imperative and a matter of necessity. The border closure will boost government revenues as all imports will come through the country’s seaports where they can be monitored more easily and subjected to the necessary import duty tax. Also, the border closure will enhance agricultural productivity in Nigeria and create more jobs for the teaming unemployed population. It will undoubtedly lead to the “enhancement of our farmer’s produce and give Nigeria other benefits of revenue, in addition to national security”.

Apart from boosting local production of food items and manufactured goods, the border closure will checkmate fuel smuggling. The closure appears to have started yielding positive results. The PTML command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said that it has recorded a 29.4 percent increase in revenue for the month of September, a month after the federal government announced the partial closure of land borders. The command recorded an increased revenue from N12.6 billion in August to N13.3 billion in September, making a 29.4 percent increment.

While the closure cannot be a permanent solution to the menace of smuggling through land borders, we call for a permanent solution to smuggling, instead of leaning heavily on border closure to check the social malaise. This is because there are people doing genuine business on both sides of Nigeria’s borders with her neighbours and for the fact that under the free trade movement agreement that the country had signed, an indefinite closure of the borders would affect them.

We, nonetheless, commend the efforts by Nigeria and Ghana to create a temporary measure so that the former’s goods trapped on transit in Benin Republic routes can be allowed passage.

Based on the arrangement, Ghanaian agencies are expected to provide necessary information on their companies that do business in Nigeria and the goods involved. This was part of the decisions reached between Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama and Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Botchwey. Also involved in the decision were Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Ghana’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.

In the fight against smuggling across the nation’s borders, we also believe the management of the Nigeria Customs Service needs to beam a searchlight on its workforce. The Customs boss had admitted honestly that some compromised Customs officials and the police help to promote trafficking in contraband at the borders. More than that, there is the urgent need for the customs authorities to examine themselves and deal with corrupt officials decisively in public interest.

