Border Closure: No Gain Without Pain, Says Lai Moh’d

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said there is no gain without pain, saying Nigerians must endure the temporary effects of the border closure to reap the attendant benefits.

The minister stated this yesterday when he paid a working visit to the new corporate headquarters of The Sun Newspaper in Lagos.

The minister, who said that the visit was part of his ongoing media tour, was received by the management of the newspaper led by the managing director and Editor-in-Chief, Mr Onuoha Ukeh .

Fielding questions from the editorial board, the minister reiterated government position that the borders closure was not indefinite and was as a result of the failure of the neighbouring countries to fulfill their obligations.

“What has happened is that there is an agreement among the ECOWAS member states that goods coming into Nigeria must be containerized and taken through the border where they can be assessed and attested that they are not smuggled items.

“However, this agreement has not been adhered to by our neighbours

“We know that the closure is inflicting some collateral damages to many people but in the overall interest of Nigerians, we need to persevere and bear with the government so that our neighbours would be responsible and responsive.

“You cannot turn Nigeria to a dumping ground of harmful goods just because we are neighbours and share common borders.

“For instance the largest volume of the parboiled rice that come into Nigeria is smuggled through the borders.

“Nobody is paying any duty on the goods and they are disincentive to local industry,” he said.

On the gains of the closure, the minister said that apart from billions of Naira accruing to government purse from payment of duties, there have been a lot of testimonies of Nigerians in agricultural sector.

He said many poultry farmers have given testimonies of how the border closure had improved on their sales of eggs and birds while there has been high demand for local rice.

“For instance, there is a Dr Balogun who retired from Total and established poultry farms in Ibadan.

” He called to thank the government that before the border closure he was selling 4,000 birds today the demand is 15,000 birds. Market is elastic.

“But for the border closure, there would have been a glot in the rice market.

“This is because of the bountiful harvest witnessed this year,” he said.

