Cleric Tasks South West Govs On Awolowo’s Legacies, Policies 

A renowned Islamic cleric and the Chief Missioner , Ansar-Ud- Deen Society of Nigeria, Northern States council, Sheik Muyhideen Ajani Bello has tasked South West governors on road infrastructure and education.

He said governors in the south western part of the country should do more on road infrastructure and education in order to sustain the policies and legacies of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

According to him, the legacies and policies of the sage which other parts of the country jealous off, remain intact and indelible.

The cleric who made the call at Akungba Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State at a lecture titled: “The need to spend money on Allah’s projects instead of building mansions and buying fleet of cars that are perishable”, noted that the deplorable condition of roads in region might slow down the economy.

He added that kidnapping and robbery might be thriving due to bad portions of roads.

He encouraged Akungba Akoko Muslim community to build a befitting mosque for Allah as reward for such ventures will be in heaven.

The chairman of Ansar-Ud-Deen, Akungba branch, Alhaji Mohamed Usman stated that since the establishment of AAUA in the university town, the status of the town had changed, hence the need for a big and modern mosque with facilities.

Another Muslim leader from Akungba Akoko, Chief Seriki Awesu commended the turning out of Muslims and non-Muslims at the event and assured that all proceeds for the mosque will be judiciously and prudently spent.

The National Organising Secretary of the society, Alhaji Ibrahim Kilani described Akungba as one of the grade one branch of the society with an intellectual as Chief Imam.

