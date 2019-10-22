NEWS
Court Remands Man Over Alleged Rape, Impersonation
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 28-year-old man in prison over alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr P.E. Nwaka, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos, pending advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.
The defendant, whose house address was not provided, was arraigned on a two-count charge of alleged rape and impersonation.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, said that the defendant committed the offences on Oct.1 at his residence.
John further told the court that at about 11 p.m. on the same date, the defendant sexually assaulted the 14-year-old-girl.
He added that “the defendant also claimed to be a member of the Anti-kidnapping personnel of the Nigerian Police Force, a presentation he knew was false.”
The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 260 and 77 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 260 stipulates life imprisonment on conviction, while Section 77 prescribes three years jail term for impersonating any member of the armed forces.
The chief magistrate, who did not take the plea of the defendant, adjourned the case until Nov. 18 for mention. (NAN)
